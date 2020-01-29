Preston boys challenged in Minico

Preston added two more wins last week and travels to Mountain Crest today, Jan. 29. They host Century on Friday, Jan. 31. Both games begin at 7:30p.m.
The Indians had no trouble against Jerome in a home conference game Jan. 24. Preston led 22-6 at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 45-9 at the half.
By the fourth quarter everyone on the team was able to join the action on the floor in the 70-23 conference victory.
Ty Hyde led all scorers with 19, Scott Dunn added 11, Gabe Hammons 10, Cooper Hobson and Luke Smellie eight each, Rett Robertson seven, Cole Harris four and Braden Hess two.
Against Minco on the road Preston had their work cut out for them. The Indians started well leading 22-15 at the end of the first quarter but Minico stuck with them in the second, cutting the lead to three. By the end of the third quarter Preston trailed by two.
The Indians did not let the score phase them and came back to win it, 69-66. A furious pace in the final seconds began with a basket by Smellie that put the Indians up by two, and then a missed three-point shot by the Spartans. Free throws by Preston in the final second gave Preston one more and closed out the win.
Hyde put up 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Indians. Dunn and Smellie added 14 each, Harris 10, Garrett Ward five, Hobson 3, and Robertson two.