Preston boys kicked off cross country season with a first place finish at the Terry Jones Invitational on Aug. 27 in Malad. They travel to the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs on Saturday, Sept. 5, where over 30 schools are expected to participate.
In Malad the Indians swept the first four places and were one point away from a perfect team score of 15 points. Sam Jeppsen was 1st overall with a time of 16:52, Garrett Hale was 2nd 16:59, Edison Leffler 3rd 17:11, Dawson Leffler was 4th 17:23, Reynger Davidsavor was 6th 18:07, Luke Visser 7th 18:12, Druw Jones 9th 18:42, and Gage Cordner 11th 18:47.
“It was a great start to the season,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “The boys looked good and we had a great pack time of 1:15. It should give the boys some confidence as we get into some of the bigger meets coming up.”
Preston took first with 16 points, West Side second with 59, Ririe 3rd 97, Malad 4th 98, and Bear Lake 5th 112.
The Preston Junior High boys finished second overall behind West Side by one point. The top boys were Rhett Schumann in second with 9:56, Jake Schumann fourth (9:57), Noah Conrad nineth (10:26), Brooks Campbell 16th (11:07), and Ryan Burnett 17th (11:08).