The Indians soccer team finished the week with a 1-0 win over Burley after losing to Marsh Valley and Rigby earlier in the week. They faced Century on the road on Sep. 13 (score unavailable at press time) and were hoping to have their full team for the district contest. Friday Sep. 16, they host Rigby at 4:30 p.m. and will be out to avenge the earlier 1-3 loss.
In the road match with Burley on Sep. 10, Preston found a way to win without the services of Parker Cromwell, who was out with a concussion and broken nose from the Rigby game. James Rengifo scored the only goal of the game early in the second half. He received a free kick from Talon Reese and found the back of the net to make it 1-0.
Against Marsh Valley Sep. 7 at home, the boys lacked energy and Cromwell. They held their own till about midway through the second half when the Eagles scored the only goal. Preston fought back and created opportunities but could not convert before time ran out.
Preston trailed 1-2 at the half in Rigby on Sep. 6 but lost Parker Cromwell to injury disrupting their flow. The Trojans buried an insurance goal in the second half and won the match 3-1.
As the Indians begin to play district opponents, they hope to have all of their players healthy enough to play as each game is critical to standings in the district tournament. It will certainly be a battle as all three teams vie for first and home field advantage.