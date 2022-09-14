Support Local Journalism

The Indians soccer team finished the week with a 1-0 win over Burley after losing to Marsh Valley and Rigby earlier in the week. They faced Century on the road on Sep. 13 (score unavailable at press time) and were hoping to have their full team for the district contest. Friday Sep. 16, they host Rigby at 4:30 p.m. and will be out to avenge the earlier 1-3 loss.

In the road match with Burley on Sep. 10, Preston found a way to win without the services of Parker Cromwell, who was out with a concussion and broken nose from the Rigby game. James Rengifo scored the only goal of the game early in the second half. He received a free kick from Talon Reese and found the back of the net to make it 1-0.

