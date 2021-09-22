The Preston boys won two of their three home soccer games last week and hosted Highland on Sep. 20 and tied 0-0. They will be on the road Sep. 22, at Pocatello and Sep. 27, at Century vying for the top seed going into the district tournament at 4 p.m. both days.
Against Sugar-Salem on Sep. 18, Preston held a 2-0 advantage at the half. Parker Cromwell scored the first goal assisted by Brayden Viterna. Cromwell picked up another goal.
“We came out strong and had a great first half,” said Coach Kira Mathews. “Passing, moving, and lots of energy.”
After the break Preston lost their momentum and allowed the visitors to tie it up 2-2. With just 6:15, left Bryan Ricaldi put the Indians up 3-2 assisted by JJ Higley and Sugar had no answer.
Preston faced off against Century on Sep. 15, and was excited to come away with a 2-1 win over their long-time nemesis, for the first time since Oct. 16, 2014. The win was particularly exciting to them after losing to Pocatello earlier in the week.
Talon Reese put the Indians on the scoreboard just two minutes into the game on an assist from Cromwell for a 1-0 advantage going into the second half.
Century evened things up in the second half, but Treyton Hendrickson followed up on a run by Ricaldi that drew the full attention of the keeper and was there to tap the ball into the net for the win.
“It was a full-team effort. We played side to side and the full length of the field. Everybody working together,” said Mathews.
Mistakes in the backfield cost Preston the game with Pocatello on Sep. 13, and was not how the Indians wanted to open district play. Offensively the Indians created good chances. Blake Brown scored once in each half for Pocatello for the 2-0 shutout.