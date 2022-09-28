Of their three soccer games last week the Preston boys won two and tied one. They had a second chance against Pocatello on Sep. 27 in Pocatello (score unavailable at press time) and traveled to Century for a final conference game on Thursday, Sep. 29 at 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1 is Senior Night against Twin Falls at 11 a.m. and the final game of the regular season.
At home against Burley on Sep. 22 Preston battled hard and after a scoreless first half came away with a 2-0 victory over the Bobcats. Stratton Daley scored first for Preston on a corner kick he headed into the goal with 24 minutes left. Parker Cromwell gave them an insurance goal less than a minute later when he tapped it past the Burley keeper one on one.
Preston had other good opportunities that didn’t quite make it in but did not need them in the end.
On Sep. 21 Preston traveled to Bonneville where they beat the Bees 5-4. They were up 3-1 at the half but Bonneville made a game of it scoring three goals in the second half. Preston was up to the challenge and found the back twice more to hold on for the win.
Preston faced Pocatello at home on Sep. 19 and led 3-2 at the half. Pocatello tied it 3-3 but Preston retook the lead shortly after making it 4-3. The Thunder missed a penalty kick but scored right after on a throw in to tie the game at 4-4.
Preston was unable to get another shot to go in before time expired.
