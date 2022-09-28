Support Local Journalism

Of their three soccer games last week the Preston boys won two and tied one. They had a second chance against Pocatello on Sep. 27 in Pocatello (score unavailable at press time) and traveled to Century for a final conference game on Thursday, Sep. 29 at 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1 is Senior Night against Twin Falls at 11 a.m. and the final game of the regular season.

At home against Burley on Sep. 22 Preston battled hard and after a scoreless first half came away with a 2-0 victory over the Bobcats. Stratton Daley scored first for Preston on a corner kick he headed into the goal with 24 minutes left. Parker Cromwell gave them an insurance goal less than a minute later when he tapped it past the Burley keeper one on one.

