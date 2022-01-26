The Indians had a rough week with losses to Pocatello and Hillcrest. Preston travels to Century tonight, Jan. 26, to play at 7:30 p.m. and to Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 28 also at 7:30 p.m. Both games are a must win for Preston to have a shot the top seed in the district.
In the game with Hillcrest on Jan. 20 the Indians started off slow trailing 9-18 at the end of the first quarter and 15-32 at the half.
Preston was able to close the gap to nine in the fourth quarter before the Knights went on to win it 61-44.
Will Hamblin led the team with 12 points and Brecker Knapp added nine points.
“Had a rough start on the road,” Coach Tyler Jones said. “... Played better in the second half. Cut it to nine on a Hamblin 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter. Got to get our heads up and get ready for Century next week.”
Preston got a great start against Pocatello at home on Jan. 19 jumping out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter and maintaining it in the second at 30-21.
In the third quarter Pocatello came roaring back with 19 points and a 12-0 run to tie it up 40-40.
Trailing by as much as nine in the final frame Preston closed the gap to four but their 27 points in the quarter were not enough to win and the Indians fell 67-71 to the Thunder who scored 31.
Druw Jones led the team with 21 points, Steve Roberts added 11 points, Brecker Knapp and Cam Hobbs 10 each and eight from Tyler Lindhardt.