The Indians finish out the regular season with a road game against Century tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Against Pocatello on Feb. 3 the Indians honored seniors Kaden Larsen, Wil Hamblin, Kade Lords, Tate Hess and Cam Hobbs and their parents before the game. Cheer, Phi-Dels and Pep band seniors were also honored.
Preston had high hopes going into their final home basketball game of the regular season but those hopes were struck down as Julian Bowie stepped to the line in the final seconds of a hard fought battle with Pocatello.
Preston played a tight game despite uncharacteristically poor shooting from beyond the arc. They hit just one three in the game courtesy of Druw Jones. Each time the Indians gained an advantage Pocatello answered, right down to the wire.
Preston trailed 10-11 at the end of the first quarter and 24-28 at the half. They pulled ahead in the third to start the fourth quarter 40-39. A 7-0 run gave them a bit of a cushion but it didn’t last long as the Thunder went on a 9-0 run of their own to put them back in front by one. Cam Hobbs hit a free throw tying the game for the sixth time at 48-48 and Cruz Harris followed up with a huge bucket that made it a three point game.
Preston got the ball back before Pocatello could score but then lost it. In the ensuing scramble for possession the refs did not notice Coach Tyler Jones call for a time out and Pocatello took control. Preston played great defense and kept Bowie from getting the shot he wanted but with eight seconds left on the clock he leaped forward attempting a three point shot. The refs called Hobbs for a foul when Bowie came down in what some felt was a questionable call saying he jumped into the opposition.
Regardless, he iced three shots from the charity stripe to win the game and squash Preston’s hopes of hosting the district tournament against Pocatello..
Harris led the team with 17 points followed by Hess with 12 and Hobbs with 11. Jones and Lords chipped in five each.
