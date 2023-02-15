...THE AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY HAS BEEN LIFTED...
Air quality is forecast to improve significantly across the area.
Therefore the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has
cancelled the Air Quality Advisory.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Malad, Preston,
Thatcher, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, and Galena.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
The Preston boys finished out the regular season on the road against Century on Feb. 8. The 65-59 win gave them home court advantage against Century in the opening game of the 4A District 5 basketball tournament on Feb. 14 (score unavailable at press time) The winner travels to Pocatello high school on Thursday, 16 to play at 7 p.m. Though Pocatello won both regular season games against Preston, the Indians kept the games well within reach losing each by just a few points.
Preston held a 18-17 lead at the end of the first quarter against Century and expanded it to 35-27 at the half. The Indians never trailed and led by double digits most of the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth both Cam Hobbs and Druw Jones picked up their fourth fouls forcing them to the bench for a time but the Diamondbacks found little advantage to take advantage of. Leading by 13 with short time left, Preston allowed seven unanswered points but the cushion they built was more than adequate for the 65-59 win.
Cruz Harris led the team with 15 points followed by Jones with 14, Wil Hamblin with 11, Tate Hess 10, Hobbs six, Kade Lords three and Kaden Larsen and Tytan Knapp two each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.