The Preston boys finished out the regular season on the road against Century on Feb. 8. The 65-59 win gave them home court advantage against Century in the opening game of the 4A District 5 basketball tournament on Feb. 14 (score unavailable at press time) The winner travels to Pocatello high school on Thursday, 16 to play at 7 p.m. Though Pocatello won both regular season games against Preston, the Indians kept the games well within reach losing each by just a few points.

Preston held a 18-17 lead at the end of the first quarter against Century and expanded it to 35-27 at the half. The Indians never trailed and led by double digits most of the fourth quarter.


