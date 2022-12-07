Preston is now 3-0 on the season after two home wins against Boise area teams. They traveled to Highland on Dec. 6 (score unavailable at press time) and play Hillcrest on Thursday Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Falls. JV and freshmen play at 6 p.m.
The Indians jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter against Vallivue and never looked back. They extended a 22-3 lead at the end of the first quarter to 49-17 at the half and that second frame was the Falcon’s best quarter.
In the second half Preston worked on the details and got everyone in the game. They went on to win 80-30 with every member of the team scoring at least two. Tate Hess led the team with 18 points followed by Wil Hamblin with 11.
Preston had similar success against Bishop Kelly but it took them a little longer to pull away. The Indians led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter but settled into their game in the second to take a 29-19 lead to the locker room.
A big third quarter where they limited the Knights to just four points while scoring 18 gave them everything they needed to win the game and more.
The Indian defense was less stingy in the fourth quarter allowing 17 points but the offense kept up with 18 of their own for a 65-40 victory.
Tate Hess led the scoring with 17 points, followed by Druw Jones with 14, Cruz Harris with 10 and Will Hamblin with eight.
“We outrebounded them by 10 and all nine players scored,” Coach Tyler Jones said. “It was a good team effort and everyone contributed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.