Preston is now 3-0 on the season after two home wins against Boise area teams. They traveled to Highland on Dec. 6 (score unavailable at press time) and play Hillcrest on Thursday Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Falls. JV and freshmen play at 6 p.m.

The Indians jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter against Vallivue and never looked back. They extended a 22-3 lead at the end of the first quarter to 49-17 at the half and that second frame was the Falcon’s best quarter.


