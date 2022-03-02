The Preston Boys basketball season came to an end on Feb. 22 with a 53-68 loss to Century.
The Indians stayed close in the first quarter but trailed 6-11. A Diamondback run just before the half widened that gap to 18-31.
“We had some chances just couldn’t get any shots to fall, said Coach Tyler Jones. “We really weren’t able to recover in the second half.”
Preston was led by Brecker Knapp who had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Isiah Harwell led Century with 23 points.
The Indians finished the season with a 14-9 record. “It’s not how we wanted to end the season but give Century credit,” said Jones. “They were the more physical team tonight. It was a tough league this year.”
With the three team district just one team goes to state even though all three teams were ranked in the top ten. In the final poll on Max Preps Pocatello was second, Century fourth, and Preston sixth.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Jones said. “They battled all season. We had a lot of ups and downs this season and this was one of the toughest schedules we’ve ever played. Eight of our nine loses were to the top four ranked teams in the state, Hillcrest, Pocatello, Jerome, and Century. We competed and were right there with the top teams in the state. We will miss our five seniors. They all were a huge part of our program the past four years and have left a great legacy at Preston High School. The JV went 17-4 this season and the C Team was 15-6. Also, a big thanks to our administration, my assistant coaches for all of their time, and the parents for all of their support.”