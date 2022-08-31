Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Indian boys lost their away soccer game to Highland on Aug. 23 and traveled to Burley on Aug. 30 (score unavailable at press time). They host Highland on Thursday, Sep. 1 at 4:30 p.m. and travel to Idaho Falls to play Thunder Ridge on Saturday, Sep. 3 at 11 a.m. On Tuesday, Sep. 6 the Indians are at Rigby for a 4:30 p.m. game. The JV team will play immediately after varsity on each of those dates.

Preston was shutout by the Rams 0-2 last week on the road. The result was the same as the first game against Highland last season which is not a bad place for the Indians to be. They competed well holding the 5A home team to just two goals and will continue to improve as their back line and other young players gain experience.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you