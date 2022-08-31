...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Indian boys lost their away soccer game to Highland on Aug. 23 and traveled to Burley on Aug. 30 (score unavailable at press time). They host Highland on Thursday, Sep. 1 at 4:30 p.m. and travel to Idaho Falls to play Thunder Ridge on Saturday, Sep. 3 at 11 a.m. On Tuesday, Sep. 6 the Indians are at Rigby for a 4:30 p.m. game. The JV team will play immediately after varsity on each of those dates.
Preston was shutout by the Rams 0-2 last week on the road. The result was the same as the first game against Highland last season which is not a bad place for the Indians to be. They competed well holding the 5A home team to just two goals and will continue to improve as their back line and other young players gain experience.