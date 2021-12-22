Preston took second in the annual Indian Classic tournament losing to Jerome after blowing past their first two opponents. They travel to Logan on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and will host Mountain Crest on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Jerome broke the Indians’ undefeated winning streak on Dec. 18 with a 65-58 victory. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead scoring first in the contest but Preston soon passed them up. The Indians couldn’t hold on to the lead and trailed 10-15 at the end of the first quarter, but took it back for a 32-26 advantage at the half.
Though they kept it close and had their chances, Preston couldn’t get enough shots to fall in the second half for the win. It was 42-48 at the end of three and the Indians did not catch the Tigers in the fourth.
On the second day of the tournament Preston prevailed 75-45 over Columbia in a semifinal game. Sixteen points in the first quarter gave them the momentum they were looking for and they never let up.
Druw Jones led the Indians with 20 points, with 15 of those from beyond the arc. Tyler Lindhardt netted 14 points and Brecker Knapp scored 11 points in the first half.
Preston opened the tournament against South Fremont who could not get anything going against the Indian defense. That defense led to a whole lot of offense. The Indians scored the first nine points of the contest and led 24-7 at the end of the first quarter. After that, they never looked back and won 74-26 after Jones slowed things down in the final quarter. Much to the disappointment of the student body they resisted the chants of “We want free fries” and ran the clock out without a shot in the last few minutes.