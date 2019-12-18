In the seventh annual Preston Classic tournament the Indians made it to the semi-finals but had to settle for third place after being defeated by Middleton. They traveled to Shelley Dec. 17 and will be at Century on Friday, Dec. 20. Varsity will play at 7:30 p.m. and JV and freshmen at 6 p.m.
The Indians finished their home tournament against Bonneville on Dec. 14 for third place. A strong start was backed up by an impressive 30-point second quarter giving Preston a 48-19 lead at the end of the first half.
Though the Bees surged a little in the third quarter outscoring Preston 18-14 the Indians had plenty of cushion to win it 75-48.
Ty Hyde led for Preston with 21. He was joined in scoring double figures by Gabe Hammons with 15, and Scott Dunn and Garrett Ward with 12 each. Brayden Hess added eight, Rett Roberton five and Luke Smellie two.
Friday the 13th proved to be unlucky for the Indians who lost to Middleton 62-53 in the semi-finals. Cold shooting in the fourth quarter
Preston went ice cold from the perimeter in the fourth quarter and a very good Middleton team took advantage with a 12-0 run en route to rallying past the Indians. It was a battle between the top two teams in 4A, according to a recent coaches poll.
In the process, Preston's 30-game home court winning streak was terminated, and it's the first time the Indians won't play in the championship game of their own tournament. Preston had prevailed in the title tilt the past two seasons and five of the first six.
"Last year, (Middleton) was a very good team and last year they were mostly juniors, and they had their whole team returning," Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. "Last year in the state tournament, they led most of that game in the first round (against us) until the fourth quarter. So, they came here, they wanted another shot at us ... and give them credit. They deserved it and they were the better team tonight."
Preston (4-1) went more than five minutes without scoring in the fourth quarter, and Middleton capitalized with the aforementioned game-changing spurt. Standout Preston point guard Luke Smellie got to the basket at will in the opening half but, to their credit, the Vikings (5-1) forced the Indians to settle for perimeter shots with the game in the balance. The hosts had plenty of open looks, but ultimately failed to knock them down.
Smellie was outstanding in the opening half for the hosts. The senior went off for 16 points and four assists in the first half and finished through contact to convert on a trio of and-on opportunities. Additionally, No. 3 went on a 8-0 run himself to give the Indians a 19-15 lead.
Preston took a 29-25 advantage into the half.
"Yeah, I'm glad I could help out my team, but I've got to do more, though," said Smellie, who netted a game-high 21 points.
In addition to Smellie, Gabe Hammons sparkled for Preston. The junior came off the bench to bury four 3-pointers and score 16 points. Hammons scored the first four points of the fourth quarter and give the Indians a 46-42 lead.
Nevertheless, Preston managed to take a 32-25 lead advantage in the third quarter on a Smellie 3-ball. Middleton bounced back, though, as it drained five treys, four in a three-minute span, in the quarter.
The two teams were knotted up at 42-42 heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Robinette and Taede Stucki netted 17 points apiece for the Vikings, while Cash Cowdery added 13. Stucki drilled five of his team's 11 buckets from downtown.
In the tournament opener Preston defeated Star Valley Wyoming 70-62. Hyde scored 17 points, Dunn and Smellie combined for 29, and Hammons added 10.
Dunn went on a scintillating 11-0 spurt by himself in the final two minutes of the third quarter to give the Indians a 51-39 advantage. The senior had a pair of four-play plays and hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.