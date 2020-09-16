The Preston boys are working hard and running well but need to get closer to their top times from last season to out point Pocatello in the run for a district title this year. They travel to Utah for the Cache Box today, Wednesday, Sep. 16.
Preston finished fourth overall in the team standings with 101 points at the Tiger/Grizz Invitational on Sep 12. Idaho Falls was first with 67 points. Madison second with 72 points and Pocatello third with 75 points.
Sam Jeppsen was 8th overall (16:59), Garrett Hale was 14th (17:15), Dawson Leffler 21st (17:23), Edison Leffler 24th (17:43), Luke Visser 34th (18:15),Reynger Davidsavor 38th (18:30), and Druw Jones 40th (18:34). Gage Cordner was 2nd overall in the JV race with a time of 18:56.
“We had some good performances today and we will be ready next week for Cache Box on Wednesday at the American Heritage Center,” said Coach Tyler Jones.
The Indians finished fourth overall with 101 points at the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs on Sep. 5. Pocatello was third with 93 points, Madison second with 79 points and Idaho falls was first with 42 points.
Sam Jeppsen led the way for Preston finishing 8th overall with a time of 17:17. Garrett Hale was 12th (17:26), Edison Leffler 19th (17:40), Dawson Leffler 23rd (17:45), Druw Jones 39th (18:32), Reynger Davidsavor 40th (18:35), and Luke Visser 44th (18:44). The top boy in the JV race was Gage Cordner who finished 3rd overall 19:18.
“Pocatello was the top team from our district and they look really good,” said Jones. “Our kids just need to keep working hard and improve each week and if we do that we will be where we need to be at the end of the season. Our pack time was 1:15. “