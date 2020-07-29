The annual Preston City Car Show scheduled for Saturday, August 15, has become yet another casualty of COVID-19. The classic car show is sponsored by West Motor and has typically included breakfast by the Elk’s Lodge, raffles, fair activities and food booths.
This year many of those activities are not compliant with state and local restrictions currently in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, forcing the cancelation of the show.
“Certain regulations that must be followed are causing the vendors we use to not be allowed,” said Amanda Hansen. “We are sad to have to do this but are looking forward to being able to put on an amazing car show in 2021. Thank you for all of your support!”