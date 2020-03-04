Franklin County businesses provide a variety of services that make a bride and groom’s perfect day. So the Preston Chamber of Commerce is planning a fair to feature these local services.
“We want to bring more sale revenue to the businesses in Franklin County, and bring alight to the hidden businesses in the county,” said Michelle McNeely, vice president of the chamber board.
To date, these businesses have registered to be a part of the action: Sun Sage and Edwards (floral companies), Olive & Jo (gifts), Cindy Hull Engraving, Couture Salon and Plush, Brenda Pitcher and Jamie Reese (jewelry), Tonya Golightly (beauty consultation), Pure Romance by Emily Sharp, Avon by Krystie Covenington, Something Borrowed Wedding Dress Rentals, Kylee Gree and Susan Ward (photography), Nikki Christensen (make-up artist), Gather Memory Events & Rentals by Carol Ann Fitzgerald, Rae’s Bakery, Stokes Bakery, Mike Hyde’s horse-drawn wagons and U&I Furniture, and the Oneida Stake Academy Cultural Center.
They will have booths at the Robinson Building at the Franklin County Fair grounds on April 18, from 9-4 p.m. Admission to the public is free.
Businesses interested in being part of the fair may contact McNeely at 208-851-1077.