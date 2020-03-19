Preston Area Chamber of Commerce leaders are out visiting local businesses trying to assess their needs as the COVID-19 epidemic and the accompanying economic impact of social distancing plays out.
"We are concerned for all businesses in our community, both large and small," said chamber president Shawn Oliverson, who is also director of economic development for Preston City and Franklin County. He invites business owners to contact him at 208-852-1817, as well.
"It has been brought to our attention that many of our small business owners are already feeling the crunch. A few layoffs and a reduction of hours for some employees have already occurred.
Several adjustments have been made by local businesses to continue to serve their patrons without encouraging crowds. Most local restaurants are offering their meals for take-out despite closing their dining areas.
The impact on business has been "very noticeable," said Scott Egbert of Pizza Villa/Big J's restaurants in Preston.
To adjust to CDC policies, the restaurant like others in town, has closed its dining rooms but patrons can still order at the counter, at the drive through and over the phone. They are also advertising specials to encourage business, he said.
The impact social distancing has had on their business has been "very noticeable," and Egbert believes "it probably will be pretty noticeable for a while." But the company has no plans to reduce its work force of over 100 employees between its Idaho and Utah locations.
"We've been busy enough, that has not crossed our mind," he said. But then, Egbert said the key to success at Pizza Villa/Big J's is the employees.
"We have excellent employees. They are great people and hard workers," he said. "Hopefully this will all be over soon," he said.
Oliverson said the chamber "strongly encourages everyone in our community to work together. We encourage landlords and tenants, debtors and creditors, buyers and sellers, to work together to keep businesses alive through this crisis.
"We have a variety of goods and services in Preston and Franklin County and local businesses are finding ways to accommodate customers despite social distancing," he said. For example, the Preston Citizen is offering to take print jobs through email and will then mail the product to the patron for the cost of postage.
In Logan, some restaurants have banded together to offer delivery services to patrons.
Another thing that is important to remember is advertising. The public must know what is available - especially any adjustments a business has made to better meet patron needs, said Oliverson.
"Empty buildings and vacant storefronts are of no value to anyone. So, be kind to your neighbor, have compassion for those in need, reach out to those who require help. We're in this together, and together, we will overcome any challenge!" he said.