The Preston City Council voted 2-1 to adopt changes to its water system following a public hearing on the subject on June 28. City councilman Terry Larsen was excused from the meeting.
They determined to drop the base number of gallons allotted per residential water hook-up from 50,000 gallons to 40,000 gallons, and to double water connection fees as well as increase the fee per gallon for any water used over the 40,000 limit.
“The goal should be conserving water, not using as much as we can,” said Tyrell Simpson, city engineer. Raising the rates will give the city an opportunity to raise funds to buy a secondary water right, said council woman, Allyson Wadsworth.
Councilman Todd Thomas voted no because he felt the city should either raise fees or take a reduction in the base allotment, not both.
Public comment, in general, acknowledged the need that something should be done to better use the city’s water resources and to prepare financially for a second culinary water source. It also served as an opportunity for the council to listen to the public and explain reasons for taking the action.
Before the public hearing, Mayor Dan Keller explained that the city’s residents first depended on deep wells from which water was piped to wooden tanks in local homes. Following a “terrible case of a typhoid outbreak” in Preston City in 1909, “the board of health immediately condemned the wells and ordered a water system to be built,” said Keller. It took three years for the city to locate and negotiate Birch Springs then raise $50,000 to get the water to town. “Preston still has a priority interest in Birch Springs,” said the Mayor.
The water system installed 110 years ago still serves the community and was intended to provide water for 5,000-10,000 residents, he said. At the time this was completed, there were 1,274 people that lived in Preston. “The water supply has been improved and developed many times (such as the addition of water from Bergquist and Ranger Springs), over the last 100 years, but the weakness of our community is that it is a singular source of water,” said the mayor.
“Many discussions have occurred, through multiple administrations, that Preston needs a secondary source of water. ...like many communities in the Intermountain West, Preston is realizing growth. As community leaders, we believe it is essential, that while secondary water would be beneficial, a more important priority is what I like to refer to as a supplementary source of water, ... to handle our culinary needs,” he said.
“Therefore, the city council, for next year, plans to budget about $150,000 to develop a supplementary source. We will also budget $90,000 for a professional water study for guidance for storage, distribution, supply and conservation. It is obvious to all that our geographical area is in a drought, and while current supplies of water are adequate ... we believe that as a community we should work to preserve our culinary water proportionately,” said the mayor.
Water connection fees will be raised from $2,500 to $5,000. “Increasing connection fees brings the city closer to the market value of our peers in neighboring communities,” said Simpson. They noted that the typical usage for a home in a municipality Preston’s size is 10,000 gallons for culinary use. “That’s not for watering outside, culinary use only,” he said.
Former city councilman Brad Wall told the council that the “need is not greater than it was 2.5 years ago,” when the city tried to address the need for a second culinary water source. “The drought is making it a little more convenient for taking action,” he said. He believes raising fees is prudent, but wondered “how much data are you using in making this determination.” From the research he did when in office, he suggested that the city should set the base rate at 10,000 gallons. “Anything above that, if you want to have a big sprawling green lawn, that should be on you, to pay for that, and not be subsidized by those who use less. My study showed that 31 percent of users on the entire system never used more than 25,000 gallons per month. 32 percent never used more than 50,000 even in peak months of summer. So there were 63 percent that never exceeded that base allotment,” he said.
“My point is that 63 percent shouldn’t have the burden of subsidizing 37 percent who want bigger lawns,” he said.
“When they originally did this system, they said they thought it would provide for 5,000-10,000 people. I believe they had great vision. They were right on on that number. Back then, you didn’t take 40 minute showers. Back then you all bathed in the same tub. They didn’t have lush lawns. if you take them out of the equation, they were right on,” he said.
It was noted by the mayor that Preston’s base water allotment is one of the highest in a list of 50 area cities. The City of Blackfoot’s usage is 15,000 gallons per home per month. For example, the city of Dayton is 30,000; Downey is 10,000. Franklin is 10,000. Heyburn is 3,000. Malad is 5,000. Pocatello is 25,000.
Dixon Beckstead and Heather Parkinson both asked the council to use the information collected during the city’s last administration to get something done. “Don’t just up the money and figure it out down the road,” said Beckstead. Parkinson reminded the council to think about the role water plays in the beautification of Preston. She also noted that she would hate to lose the current base allotment of water raising her six children and trying to keep her yard nice.
Robert Coryn said the city has three problems: use and growth, emergency and environmental impact. “The water study is way to go right away. Get an expert to tell us what we need.”
Chuck Chesney said he has “seen what happens when unbridle growth takes over the thought process of a city. We have a finite amount of water, of everything. We can’t just go on and on as if there is no end. I think the notion of reducing the amount is obscene. It should be lower. People don’t need 40,000 gallons a month. We don’t want to repeat what happened in California here.”
David Allred and Quinn Corbridge told the council that their efforts to increase multi-family housing conflicts with the need to reduce water usage. “If we don’t have water, why are we still building?” asked Corbridge. He also wondered if the city would return the allotment to 50,000 gallons once the drought abates, and suggested the council require residents to alternate the days on which water is used.
Mayor Keller said the reason the council did not consider watering turns was because “there are many many residents that had open hoses going all night long” on that system.
The council spent much time considering the points raised during the hearing, including not having a base allotment and requiring residents to just pay for water used. Moratoriums on building were not considered because “property owners have rights to develop their property. There’s a procedure for moratoriums. You have to meet the requirements. It sounds nice, but it is harder to do legally than one might think,” said city attorney Lyle Fuller.
“In this city, we have significantly aging infrastructure,” said Wadsworth. Fuller called it “a ticking time bomb.”
“It is incumbent on us to manage our resources collectively, not individually,” said the mayor. “Every one of the council is committed to do that. ... People have the right to say, do I want to use more than 40,000 month or not. If I do, it will cost me more,” said the mayor. City clerk Lynda Acock noted that as many as 50 residents went over the base allotment of 50,000 gallons in May. She estimated that number would double with the lower base amount.
Those who attended the hearing were thanked for giving their input. “We appreciate the input. We study it. We want input. We like letters. We lose sleep over it,” said the mayor.
Councilwoman Wadsworth agreed. “From the moment I decided to run for office six years ago, I have felt that everyone’s voice matters... I appreciate your time and effort, and most of all that you are intrigued and concerned. Many different points have been brought up today. Not been an easy decision. The community is my love and our old time traditions are my love and what I want to sustain. But you can’t do that without sustained growth. The means you have to upkeep and ... improve infrastructure along the way. That doesn’t happen without continual money and growth.”
Youth council
In other business, the council put its whole-hearted support behind a proposal made by Distinguished Young Woman Riley Ward during the meeting. She suggested a youth city council, citing other city councils in Utah, Idaho and many other states as a standard.
“Our youth is future, so we want our youth to have experience, ... to make Preston a better place,” she said. Mayor Dan Keller directed her to talk to Shawn Oliverson, city economic developer, to help her develop a plan on which the council may take action.
“Without even reading this (proposal) I put my whole support behind this,” said Councilman Todd Thomas, who has noted similar councils working in other cities.
Comprehensive plan
“Planning and Zoning commissioner Fred Titensor said the commission is working on finishing the city’s comprehensive plan to be presented for approval. “It is just a lot of small changes, a tune-up since 2003” which incorporates a vision for the airport, population, recreation, schools, agriculture, hazardous areas, electrical transmission lines and land-use map, he said.
Talks about where the city will go. Not doing any zoning changes. Just a plan of where to go. Helps with grants. and general feel of where the community is and where it should go.
Business licenses
The council approved a business license for a home-based business called Creating Your Oasis, by Riley Broadhead, at 480 North 800 East. The company will be a multi-faceted business offering landscaping, mowing lawns, gardening, flag poles, picnic tables and general handyman services.
Day Mountain Ranch, doing business as Home and Apothecary at 10 North State, was also approved to open a retail business to sell pottery, home decor, lotions, herbs, and apothecary.