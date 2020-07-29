Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League played a net best ball this past week. Ethan Pearson and Vic Pearson shot the low round of 31. In the optional games, Greg Nielsen was low net with a 31, Jordan Webb was second with a 33. In the gross division, Dave Seamons and Jordan Webb tied with 36's. Skins were won by Darin Hess, Brandon Harris, and Jordan Webb.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Stableford Tournament this past week. In the First Flight, Nick Anderson and Donna Cunningham tied for first with 7 points each. Syd Sadler, Rick Allen, and Jackson Porter tied for 5th with four points each. In the Second Flight, Scott Blaisdell was first with 11 points, Kay Swainston was second with eight points, Richard Westerberg and Mike Beckstead tied for third with seven points. Shane Spackman was fifth with six points, Brent Knapp was 6th with five points, and Pam Anderson was 7th with four points. Skins were won by George Young, Nick Anderson, Jackson Porter, Val Sparrow, Scott Blaisdell, Brad Wall, and Don Grunig.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Preston City Amateur on Friday and Saturday, August 7 - 8. Players will play both days. Players may choose their pairings and times on Friday, Saturday will be by score within their flight. The entry fee is $60 for members and $75 for non-members and does not include carts. Flights are based on entries with Champ Flight paying gross only. All other flights are net only. Added money with lots of hole prizes. Call the pro shop to set a preferred tee time on Friday at 208-852-2408