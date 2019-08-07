Mike Read and Eric Hunn finished tied for first gross with Bill Nash and Joe Greene with matching scores of 32 in the optional games of the Preston Golf and Country Clubs Tuesday Men's League Scramble. Mike and Eric were low net with a 29.3 total with Bill and Joe finishing tied for second with Stan Cahoon and Donnie Newbold with matching 30.4's. Skins were won by Larry Stokes and Coy Pratt and Mike Read and Eric Hunn.
Preston Golf and Country Clubs Open League played a Blind Partner Total Net tournament. The teams of Dave Atkinson/Sawyer Jensen and Dean Blaisdell/Stan Cahoon tied for first with matching 64's. There was a three-way tie for third with the teams of Mike Anderson/Syd Sadler, Alexa Van Vleet/Scott Blaisdell, and Kay Swainston/Mo Loveday with matching 66's. Skins were won by Mo Loveday, Sawyer Jensen, David Anderson, Dean Blaisdell, Scott Blaisdell, and Steve Westerberg.
Preston Golf and Country Club is now taking registration for the Preston City Amateur which will be held the week after the rodeo on August 9th and 10th. It is a 36-hole stroke play tournament. Champ Flight will be paid gross only and all other flights will be net only. There will be hole prizes on every hole every day of the tournament with significant added money. The entry fee is $60 for members and $75 for non-members and does not include cart. Players may pick their tee time on Friday, Saturday tee times will be based on players score within their flight. To register or for more information contact the pro shop at 208-852-2408
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting a Ping demo day on Tuesday, August 6th from 2-6 p.m. Fittings for clubs or putters can be made by reservation at 208-852-2408. The demo is open to the public.