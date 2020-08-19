Following a series of public hearings, Preston City Council unanimously approved opening the city’s budget for $265,000 to purchase Craner Ball Field on the south side of Preston, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. City officials intend the 5.5 acre field to remain as a recreation parcel for the community.
The funds for the purchase come from the city’s reserve, said Mayor Dan Keller.
“The council has made a brave decision. This is not something that we take lightly to open the current budget. The funds of the city of Preston are funds specifically designated, but we felt like the was an opportunity to increase the recreation potential of our community. Our community is growing, and this recreational park will really be beneficial to the community,” said Mayor Dan Keller.
“It’s not an expense — it has increased our assets,” said councilman Brent Dodge.
The council also approved a $34,000 contract with West Tech to conduct a pilot test between two methods intended to contain phosphorous that now escapes into Worm Creek from the city’s current sewage treatment plant.
The council spent time asking Colter Hollingshead and Ryan Spanton about the limits of both methods and were told that if a sand-trap method will contain the phosphorous, it would be the cheaper way to address the problem. If it does not, then a membrane method will. It, however, is far more expensive to install and use.
The pilot test is expected to last four to five weeks and will look at effluent to determine what is going in and what is coming out of the sewer plant. Phosphorus is the test’s biggest concern, but will look at other elements as well, said Hollingshead.
On average 13.6 pounds per day of the element are leaving plant now, and the goal is to get it down to .75 pounds per day — a 96% reduction, he continued. “We’ll see which of these methods is more successful at meeting that requirement. Many communities in Idaho, Utah and throughout the nation are dealing with this.”
The sand trap method is expected to slow down phosphorous enough that it will not go into the water supply. There’s a concern that the technology won’t be able to slow it down enough, said Spanton.
Then membrane technology completely stops particles from getting through, but there is a higher cost to use it.
“We hope the less expensive method will work. It is actually less to operate and in licensing.
He also said that different water picks up different chemicals in its pathway and that temperature can affect how well a filter works. “We want to make sure the plant is not too small for doing the job,” said Spanton.”Piloting allows you to narrow in on the right size.”
“Is there a chance the city will spend $34 million and this technology won’t work?” asked Mayor Keller.
Hollingshead said the estimated $34 million figure the city has been quoted for the sewer plant upgrade covers the membrane technology.
“If the membrane technology is put in, and for some reason didn’t work, then we could go to DEQ and say we’ve used the best technology there is. The likelihood of that not working is low,” he said. There is potential the sand method won’t work. That’s the purpose of the pilot.
The estimated cost of using the sand-trap method is $28 million.
The city council also voted unanimously to not increase property taxes by the maximum amount level allowed by the State of Idaho of 3% in the upcoming budget. That increase would have amounted to $3,954.
Thank you for all your hard work. Thank you. Not everyone has the opportunity to increase their income by 3% or 6% when you add in the county taking the 3% increase,” said resident Alan Holt, during a public hearing on the matter.
“Property taxes have gotten out of control. I hope the future council will be able to budget without increase,” said Mayor Keller. Philosophically, the city’s economy should be able to fund financial growth in the city, said the mayor. Property tax liability is a tough, tough situation, particularly for the aged and newlyweds, he said.
This year, 58 cities in the state of Idaho and 28 counties are participating in the program that will pay for city police salaries if the property taxes are waived for the year.
The mayor then noted that the city is selling the rodeo arena to the county for $125,000, which will reduce the amount the city needs to reappropriate from $219,864 to $94,864. Part of the reason this appropriation is needed is to cover a $150,000 commitment made by a prior city administration to match a grant to improve the airport. The appropriation will also allow city employees a 3% increase in salaries.
That brings the total for the city’s 2020-2021 budget to $6,488,187. It was unanimously approved.
It was also noted that as part of the CARES Act, the city received a $30,000 grant to install runway lighting, reconstruct the runway, and make other airport upgrades.
The council was then advised that Amy Burbank has been hired to replace Sally Moser who retired Aug. 14, from 22 years working as the secretary for the police department.
The council also approved hiring Nick Conley as a reserve officer. Conley spent eight years as an officer in Soda Springs and is POST certified.
Correction: In a previous article, the Citizen reported that Bill Craner donated Craner Field to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Transfer of the land did involve an exchange of funds, said Brett Stewart, president of the South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.