With the purchase of Craner Field, Preston City has begun plans to convert the field to create more recreational opportunities. On a first come, first serve basis, persons interested in sod from selected areas of the field may contact Councilman Thomas for information on cutting and collecting that sod. He can be reached through the office at 208-852-1817.
At the council’s Sept. 28 meeting, a swale bond refund was approved for Shad Moser at two properties: 389 East 100 South and 156 N. 400 East.
At the request of Mayor Dan Keller, Tucker Hough, a recruiter at the National Guard Armory in Preston, introduced Kyle Dunn, son fo Louis Jerry Hampton, and a recent enlistee, who shared with the council benefits he has enjoyed since singing up.
“I get to serve my country, and enlisting is very beneficial to help with college,” he said. Furthermore, there are “great benefits with insurance, a good signing bonus” and the job training, he said. “So when you get out you can jump right in with discipline and leadership you need. You can’t beat it. I’ve loved it so far,” he said. Those who enlist are immediately involved in the once-per-month drills which take place on a weekend.
Councilman Dodge said he enjoyed his time in the National Guard, several years ago when his family was young. “I got to shoot a lot of cool weapons and blow up a lot of things. The schooling is a great benefit,” he said.
Persons interested in more information on the National Guard in Preston may contact Hough at 208-221-8237, he said.
The council unanimously approved a development agreement and a final development plan for the Homestead Country Haven PUD at 214 West 100 North, noting that the installation of a sewer lift station is part of the developer’s responsibilities.
Councilman Thomas also noted that a fence around the development’s retention pond should be suggested.”It is not a requirement, but I’d sure like to suggest that for public safety,” he said.
It was also noted that the development is planning more than the required one visitor’s parking space per each two resident parking spaces.
It was also noted that the City is required to provide 40 pounds water pressure at the water meter, and that engineers from Forsgren and Associates tested the design and that assured that there will be that there will definitely not be lower than 40 pounds of pressure in the line.
Variances were then approved for Curtis and Judy Nelson, who are building an accessory building on their property at 110 South 100 East, as well as a barn to be built by Tom and Tarea Madsen at 520 North 800 East. The city noted that although Madsen’s proposed barn is very close to 900 East, which is on the city’s master plan, the mistaken construction of another house within that right-of-way will require the road to be altered if it is to be built one day.
“About three or four years ago, Noyes put in a home and it is right in the middle of where 900 East should be. Ninth East has never been abandoned. It either needs to be shifted to the west or abandoned. That’s why we thought it would be ok to go for this variance. We’ll worry about that road at a later date,” said Tyrell Simpson, city engineer.
The mistaken location of the home happened due the idea that the home was in the county at the time of the construction. It has since Benn determined that it is within the city’s limits.
With the city’s approval of using Southeastern Idaho Council of Governments (SEICOG) for the procurement grant for Preston’s Wastewater Administration Proposal, Amanda Collins of SEICOG advised the council that SEICOG will begin working for the $500,000 grant for the city to use towards construction of a new sewer treatment plant. The deadline for the grant proposal is Nov. 20. SEICOG’s fee for the service is 10 percent. The grant will pay Keller Associates for its work on the facility.
Collins said that if the grant is funded, it should be awarded at the end of 2020.
“We will make sure that we are on track to procure other funds. We hope to be on this for the entirety of the project. We would administrate for the totality of the project. Keep paperwork in line for reporting. When we did the waterline in from the tank into town, we got a grant for that. It included an income survey to qualify. That data is still good until next year.”
Preston City’s council then approved business licenses for Lakota Property Management Services, at 42 N. 100 West, run by James R. Mead. He will run a property management business out of home, which entails phone calls and going out to visit other properties.
“It doesn’t appear it will affect the home or neighborhood at all,” said city planner Shawn Oliverson.
A business license was also approved for Sparkling Clean Services, a home or business cleaning company run by Shauna Barrios, out of her home at 733 S. 200 West. “It complies with our home occupation code,” said Oliverson.
The city then voted to exchange a small portion of land with the new owners of the property which borders the land on which the city’s water tanks sit. When the property was surveyed, it was noted that the city’s fencing doesn’t lie on the property at all. “This is basically a boundary line adjustment,” said Simpson.
“It squares the property up for the Patiños (Manuel and Lorena Patiño) and the city, making it more useful for the city and them,” said city clerk Linda Acock.
The city then voted to have Keller and Associates conduct a study of the city’s streets, including whether there is sufficient signage, lighting and on the condition of the streets. The study is expected to take a year to complete. The city received a grant to complete the study from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC).
Finally, the council determined that COVID-19 Relief Funds received by the city cannot be used to increase the size of the council room to improve social distancing capabilities. The city has not yet determined how those funds will be utilized.