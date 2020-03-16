A town hall meeting set for tonight, March 16, from 7-8 p.m., at the Preston City Offices, has been cancelled, said Mayor Dan Keller.
The meeting had been scheduled on March 4, as a means for the council to explain answer the questions of city residents regarding the reasons for and methods of building the new sewer plant
Where the CDC has noted that meetings of more than 50 persons are not advised due to concerns of spreading corona virus, Mayor Keller felt it best to reschedule the meeting at some future date.