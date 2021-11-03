”While Preston recognizes that it is considered part of Cache Valley’s metropolitan region, the city has no desire to be a regional community. We want to provide the services to those in our community and in the county, yet we don’t want to become another Logan.” — Preston City Comprehensive Plan
Councilman Brent Dodge reminded the Preston City Council and the public of the vision Preston leaders will follow as they make decisions for the city at the beginning of the Oct. 25 council meeting by reviewing the Preston City Comprehensive Plan. It can be reviewed in full on the city’s website.
The plan defines the city’s goals and objectives. It gives a “sense of where we are going as a city. The city council and planning and zoning commission have expressed that the livability of Preston is based on its rural atmosphere, its sense of community and its diverse business core. In order to preserve this fabric of the community, the community needs to be aesthetically pleasing, with downtown businesses providing necessary services, and have a density pattern which becomes more rural at its boundaries,” states the plan.
He also noted that protecting limited agriculture within city limits is important and that the plan seeks to “protect property owners’ rights,” and “encourage suitable development in Preston.”
Following that reminder, the council voted to table a decision on whether to create a community foundation until council member, Allyson Wadsworth, could comment on it. The foundation would be separate separate from the city and a non-profit organization that would allow for receipt of funds, property and other donated assets towards “charitable, educational and community development purposes for the improvement and enhancement of projects and events within the City of Preston, Idaho,” said economic director and assistant city planner, Shawn Oliverson. The council began working on the idea when councilman Dodge came across an article about the Idaho Commerce Department awarding a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to Montpelier City.
Funds raised by the foundation could be used as matching funds for some of the grants for which the city applies. “It would give us more bang for our buck,” said Oliverson.
The final item of business on the council’s agenda was also tabled for further study.
Travis Despain and Mike Garvis requested the city deed to them the city’s right-of-way in front of their house, as it is exceptionally large compared to the city’s right-of-way in most places. They live on East Oneida, where the road has just been widened and repaved. The right of way extends 23 feet toward their homes. The average right of way is six feet.
“Initially there was some misunderstanding on the border of our property. We have waited to do something in the front of our property until we can talk to you,” said Despain.
Oliverson acknowledged that the right-of-way is wider than usual in the area, and explained that with Oneida being a major thoroughfare, eventually, Preston will grow to the east. “There will be necessary infrastructure that will need to be put in” along that street, such as sewer, internet, power, he said.
“Land is finite. In most cases, it is better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it,” he said. Furthermore, the city’s policy is to “accommodate anticipated growth by being prepared for current and future residents. ...If we are looking towards the future, planning for future growth, planning to give service to future residents, it doesn’t make sense, in my opinion, to give up this property and remove our interests.”
Garvis suggested the city take care of the property in the right of way. Councilman Terry Larsen reminded the audience that each resident is responsible for the upkeep of the city’s right-of-way in front of their homes.
“...If we can’t have it, something needs to be done with the drainage area,” Despain said. He suggested that if the city provided materials, he could landscape the right-of-way to prevent erosion of the dirt exposed by the road’s construction.