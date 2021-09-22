Preston City voted to draft a 90-day moratorium on minor subdivisions to allow the city’s planning and zoning committee to review the ordinance that governs them.
The ordinance has come under fire several times since it was passed, and some city staff believe it should be repealed.
“A lot of thought went into the minor subdivision. It is for the benefit of those wanting to build one or two houses. For the most part it has worked as it was initially planned,” said Councilman Terry Larsen. “Where we are at with new homes in the city, I think that would be a backwards move.”
“If we have a few more minor subdivisions slip through the cracks, then so be it. I think it is to a better benefit to the community than to just out and out put a stop to them,” he said.
“One of the things hitting pause would allow us to address is the public concerns regarding water,” said Mayor Dan Keller.
“The public has said, ‘Hey, you are restricting our water, but are still are allowing construction.’ So let’s stop for 90 days and allow us to address the issue. ...To me, the ambiguity needs to be removed as much as possible. It is fair to have a more clarifying ordinance. ...I trust the P&Z judgment more than my own,” he said.
“We have a minor subdivision in another area of our community that is getting close to fruition and I’ve had phone calls all weekend, ... because that area of town has had sewer back up and fill their basements. They want to know if new homes will cause the problem to worsen,” he said. “Our sewer system and our distribution system has a lot to be desired.”
In other business, Craner Field is now open for public use, said councilman Todd Thomas. The completion of an Eagle Project by Sam Babb and his Scout troop has made picnic tables available for use in the new pavilion at the park.
“Craner field has really become a prize of Preston,” said councilman Brent Dodge. “We can really can be proud of that.” He was pleased to note that the park is already being used by the high school cross country team for running laps. The pickleball has been used and soccer, the city’s biggest recreational program, will be starting up in the next few days on the field.
The council also agreed to raising a flagpole with the American flag just behind the Preston sign on the south side of town.
Preston City cut a permit bond refund for Craig Golightly and a swale bond refund for Dixon Beckstead. A development agreement for Beckstead’s AMR5 minor development was approved with a 2-1 vote.
Sean Oliverson advised the council that Hogan and Associates Construction out of Centerville, Utah, has requested a business license to begin construction work on the addition to the Franklin County Medical Center. It was approved.
Hatch Flooring also requested a business license, as the company forgot to renew its last business license. It was approved.
Silvaback Detailing was also granted a business license. Gabriel Herrera and Jovanny Silva are operating the business out of the old car wash HWY 91 and Fourth South, which was purchased by Jay Kirkbride.
“I don’t think I’ve been to a council meeting in which we haven’t had a business license to approve. We are economically vibrant, resourceful, and friendly to small businesses,”said Councilman Dodge.
Maren Miller a representative of CAPSA shared statistics from the last year that show the need for the organization’s help. DAPSA provides access to services to people suffering abuse, and works to prevent abuse in Cache Valley. Statistics from June 2020 to July 2021 show that 1670 individuals were helped in the last year, 8392 crisis calls were answered, CAPSA sheltered 284 clients, and helped 10,465 through casework and advocacy. Also, CAPSA relocated 67 families into homes.
Services provided by CPSA definitely did increase with COVID, said Miller, but CAPSA is increasing its services of both prevention and intervention as well. It currently has three confidential locations in Franklin County where clients can meet with CAPSA representatives.
“Chief McCammon and I work together closely,” said Miller. “He has been extremely instrumental in the work and the progress that we’ve been able to see in Preston City and the southern part of Franklin County,” she said.
A variance was approved for Joshua Steele to construct additional storage units on West Oneida near the county sheds.
Fred Titensor, chairman of the Preston City Planning & Zoning Commission said the organization is currently addressing anything outdated in the city’s zoning code. Then it will look at the city’s minor subdivision ordinance.
“The zoning code map is more specific than a comprehensive land use map,” he said. “It works on migrating the city away from a transitional zone, which is hard to govern. Working to bring zoning map that is better to work with.
“We hope to have public hearing in December, and on your desk for final approval in January,” said Titensor.
It was noted that if residents have concerns over wildly different water usage reports from their water meter, they should contact the city at 208-852-1817, as meters eventually wear out. Their bills will be adjusted, said Dodge.
Oliverson said he has been working with people interested in revitalizing Preston’s downtown area. He also noted that the city has applied for and received grants to help with beautification.
Almost 200 feet of concrete has been poured to replace sidewalk along State Street and First North as requested by representatives of the Developmental Disabilities Agency in Preston.
Work continues to move forward on plans for the city’s new wastewater plant, and East Oneida has been paved through Creamery Hollow to the city’s limits. The roads used for detours are now being ground down for a new layer of asphalt.
Mayor Keller also noted that he was impressed with the service residents give the community.
“Last weekend was incredible for our community. Many of our people are familiar with the fact that it was a weekend of service. It was humbling to me to see people working to improve our community.
“I noted that at 6:30 a.m., Saturday morning, in a pouring downfall, and it was still dark, the good old Elks Club was putting up our flags.
“It makes us feel grateful to live here. It’s an honor to serve all the citizens and I know my fellow council folks, as well as the staff of the city feel the same way and I just want to recognize that we appreciate the service of the good citizens of our town,” he said.
Councilmen Thomas and Larsen echoed his sentiments.