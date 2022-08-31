...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Preston City Council met Aug. 22 and approved the consent calendar which included Swale Bond Refunds to Brady Bourne (Immaculate Const.) $1,525.00, 180 E 1100 N and Jesse King (Immaculate Const.) $5,000.00, 117 Eagle Way.
The preliminary plat for Hillside Subdivision, 1200 East 800 South, by McKay Cordner was tabled to await a proposal by Cordner concerning a partnership with the city to replace the current six inch water pipe with a 12 inch pipe as well.
Richard Westerberg representing the Franklin County Medical Center asked for the city to waive building permit fees for a proposed 1,300 square foot building to house a new MRI machine that would be state of the art. The current leased MRI machine is housed in a trailer which is not ideal for access. In addition to the lease expiring, the machine is close to being obsolete due to advances in the technology.
The council approved waiving the fee and noted that as stated by Westerberg, the hospital has not taken a levy for 12 years which shows good management and has not put any additional tax burden on residents of Preston. Councilman Todd Thomas abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest.
A business license was approved for Alicja Wojcik, 11350 N Buffalo Road, who will be going Door to Door selling books.
The main item of business for the evening was the Public Hearing for the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023.
City Treasurer Kelly Mickelsen gave a short summary noting that the city did not take the 3% tax increase allowed but did include a 5% cost of living increase. There was one neutral public comment about money being held in foregone and one written negative public comment concerning the water rates. After the hearing closed the council addressed both comments saying money in foregone is for emergency expenses and that all legal requirements were met concerning approval of water rates and public notification and input.
The budget 7. Ordinance 2022-10 Annual Appropriation ORD. F.Y. 2023 was introduced, read in summary and passed unanimously. Resolution #146 Employee Salary Schedule Resolution #147 Reserve Foregone amount were also approved and Mayor Keller authorized to sign and provide copies to the county clerk.
An open house for the water study by Keller and Associates will be held Sep. 26 from 6-8 p.m. where the public can comment and ask questions.
Commissioner Robert Swainston thanked the City for the use of public facilities during the successful fair.