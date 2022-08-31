Support Local Journalism

The Preston City Council met Aug. 22 and approved the consent calendar which included Swale Bond Refunds to Brady Bourne (Immaculate Const.) $1,525.00, 180 E 1100 N and Jesse King (Immaculate Const.) $5,000.00, 117 Eagle Way.

The preliminary plat for Hillside Subdivision, 1200 East 800 South, by McKay Cordner was tabled to await a proposal by Cordner concerning a partnership with the city to replace the current six inch water pipe with a 12 inch pipe as well.

