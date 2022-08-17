The Preston City Council meeting on Aug. 8 began with a report from Joel Webb on the rec baseball/softball program. The program is growing with 250 plus kids participating this year. He said the decision to go with three co-directors made things much easier. He recommended a full time rec director and more field space to help accommodate the growth. Scheduling fields, particularly for the older teams was one difficulty. Webb feels the biggest challenge has been finding people willing to referee games and the biggest cost for the program is uniforms.
Councilman Thomas responded with assurance that ref fees would increase which could help entice more refs and that they hope to have three more fields available for next season.
The next item of business was a public hearing presenting the status and inviting public input on the $225,000 CDBG block grant received for the playground and walking path at Craner Field. The improvements have been completely funded by the grant at no cost to the city. More information on the project can be found at City Hall.
The contractor installing the playground submitted a change order for the installation to extend the completion date to Sep. 12 due to COVID and other factors. After some discussion the change order was approved but with a completion date of Aug. 29.
Of the three bids to reconstruct 3rd West, Staker Parson was the low bid and the one approved by the council. The asphalt will be removed and replaced.
The council denied Brandon Roberts’ petition to amend PMC PMC 17.02.080 Major Street Plan by vacating a portion of 3rd North near the fairgrounds. Public input from the public hearing at the last meeting was more negative than positive and the uncertainty of future land usage factored strongly into the decision against vacating the road at this time.
Robert Kooren’s request to amend PMC 8.06.040 concerning weed abatement was sent to Shawn Oliverson to review and make a recommendation to the council in 30 days.
A business license was approved for Dulce Patino-Owen, 78 South State, SweetLux Aesthetics whose license expired during COVID and a new application was needed.
The council also agreed to install flashing caution signs in critical school crossing areas as well as repaint and add crosswalks to provide better visibility for drivers and more safety for children and crossing guards.
Attorney Lyle Fuller discussed the new unfunded federal mandate to remove all copper and lead from drinking water. The first step is to inventory all current pipe. More details will come at a later date.
A prebid walkthrough for the wastewater treatment plant is scheduled for this week. Approximately 10 contractors are on the list and the city hopes they will all put in bids.
Also, the Community Foundation is up and running. They are planning to focus first on the main street water fountains and are looking for a few more members.