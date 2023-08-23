Support Local Journalism

Councilman Brent Dodge addressed the community at the opening of the Preston City Council meeting on Aug. 14. He spoke about an upcoming series of workshops titled “Recharge Our Community’s Economy” which begin August 29 from 12-8 p.m. Lunch will be provided. All in the community are invited to register and attend to present their ideas to “identify, develop and drive new projects forward in our hometown.” There will be five additional workshops building on the first in September, October, and November.

The consent calendar was approved including a 50% Cut Permit Refund for the 90 East Oneida, Oneida Stake Academy in the amount of $1,1.67 and a Swale Bond Refund for 764 E 750 S to Brett Naylor totaling $1,550.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

