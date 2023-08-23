Councilman Brent Dodge addressed the community at the opening of the Preston City Council meeting on Aug. 14. He spoke about an upcoming series of workshops titled “Recharge Our Community’s Economy” which begin August 29 from 12-8 p.m. Lunch will be provided. All in the community are invited to register and attend to present their ideas to “identify, develop and drive new projects forward in our hometown.” There will be five additional workshops building on the first in September, October, and November.
The consent calendar was approved including a 50% Cut Permit Refund for the 90 East Oneida, Oneida Stake Academy in the amount of $1,1.67 and a Swale Bond Refund for 764 E 750 S to Brett Naylor totaling $1,550.
A report was read detailing the business licenses approved since the last meeting. Julie Anderson, 1600 Center Street McCammon ID (Baconlicious), CMC Steel Fabricators, Inc, 3880 Murphy Canyon Rd San Diego CA (CMC Steel Fabricators) and Nicole Bennett, 1426 North State Street Preston ID (Cache Valley ISR).
Keith Cole came before the council to discuss a sewer line that runs underneath his building and how to remedy that. The council agreed to research the issue and the possible solutions and report back.
Brad Shurtliff requested and zoning change for 600 West Oneida between Oneida Street and 2nd North from light industrial to residential which was denied unanimously.
The Fellows Lane 1500 West minor subdivision preliminary plat was approved 3-1 with Brent dodge dissenting.
The policy to waive the recreation registration fee for any recreation sport for one child of recreation directors was approved unanimously. It was also approved to convert one softball field to dirt and see how well it works.
Lane Walk was presented as a new public works employee.
