At its May 9 meeting, the Preston City Council approved business licenses for Dillan Bergeson, 211 N. Main Lewiston, Utah (Mark Bergeson Const); Phil Baker, 375 W. Oneida, Preston (Exclusive Repair LLC); Carrie Karren, 306 Chokecherry Circle, Richmond Utah (Carrie’s Country Cooking); Mckay Cordner, 1098 E. 900 S., Preston (2M Hauling); and Jeremy Geary, 282 E. 4th S. (Wildlife Management Solutions).
Kris Beckstead came before the council to offer an update on the status of the rodeo. She noted that about 65% of the tickets had already been sold. In addition to the new seating available in the arena she reported that the big screen is back and they hope to have screens near the concessions for people to watch while standing in line for food.
Ordinance #2022-6 Chapter 5.36 concerning updates to the requirements for private investigators and security guards, which was discussed in a previous meeting, was unanimously approved.
Ordinance #2022-7, which updated the code for business licenses in Preston, was unanimously approved. Some portions of the previous code had not been visited since 1957 and needed to be modernized to reflect current business practices and improve enforceability.
Resolution 143, which amends the Preston City Personnel Policy Manual to include Juneteenth/Emancipation Day as a recognized holiday, was also unanimously approved.
A request by Brandon Roberts to have the city vacate 3rd North Street between 4th West and approximately 250 West was heard, but it was decided the issue must go through planning and zoning as well as a public hearing before the city council can approve or deny it. They would also like to see an exact plan for the entire parcel and its future use.
Mayor Keller expressed his appreciation for the efforts of councilman Thomas in organizing two well attended “Meet the Candidate” nights in the city building and felt it was a good service for the community.
The city splashpad is opening on May 26.
Chief of Police Dan McCammon reported on some changes in his department, including implementing a new type of drug field test which is safer and faster. He also recognized the graduates who will be wearing the Red Cord signifying that they have donated blood three or more times over their high school career.
The Build a Better Broadband grant has a committee that meets monthly to get input from the community on the broadband needs. A survey will be going out to the community to help determine those needs.
The final specs and plans for the wastewater treatment plant have been finalized and submitted to DEQ and USDA. Once those are approved bids will go out. Bids for the walking path at Craner Field will be going out soon.
John Balls reported that the sweeper has arrived and is in use, and that spring cleanup was finished in five days due to the hard work of the crew.
Candidates Rick Cheatum and Dawn Morrell introduced themselves and their platform to the council.