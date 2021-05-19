Several public hearings were held on amendments to the comprehensive plan of Preston City as well as city ordinances, during the council’s May 10 meeting.
Each of the amendments passed. They were in regards to land use, transportation, community design and special sites, economic development, public services/facilities and utilities and housing.
Public hearings on the city’s subdivision ordinance and flag lots, as well as the zoning ordinance in regards to off-street parking and creating a new chapter of the zoning ordinance regarding animals, were also held. All proposed changes were approved by the city council.
The hearing with the most significant public input was again over animal rights. The council has grandfathered in all existing animal usage in the community and is now tying usage to lot size. Persons with at least half an acre can keep a certain amount of animals there. An exception was made for 4-H projects, allowing temporary housing of animals where they would not usually be allowed.
Half the council voted for the expanded animal rights, the other did not. Mayor Dan Keller broke a tie in favor of adopting the new animal rights plan.
“We are still an agricultural community. We support rodeo, the fair, and agriculture. I hope that is the way it is for a long long time. Franklin County has been agriculturally based for generations,” Keller said.
“Many people were concerned... We did have a lot of dissent. Contractors, builders, realtors (etcetera) felt we should not allow animals at all in A1 in Preston. We felt if you have an acre in the core of city limits, and if you can comply with cleanliness, feed, traffic, smells, then you have a right to raise animals,” said Keller.
Crowing roosters, hogs, alligators and exotic animals are among those creatures still banned from the community. “These can be readdressed if a citizen wants to pursue it,” said Keller.
Most of the changes that were adopted in the other amendments and ordinances, were “cleaning up” some municipal code discrepancies to make the comprehensive plan and code more beneficial to the community, said Keller. For example, the old comprehensive plan had last done in 2003. It “was not only out of date, but it was quite cumbersome. The P&Z have been working on it for last year and half,” said Keller.
Work on the comprehensive plan is expected to be wrapped up this summer, said Keller. Councilman Bret Dodge was the driver to get it cleaned up.
“Kudos to our P&Z committee. Fred Titensor really made them work. They spent hours going through literally every word. They reduced the text by about two-thirds. It is a more readable, salient document, something future community leaders can refer to and know it is accurate,” he said.
As far as municipal codes were concerned, the city will now allow for a business to add to an escrow account the city will use to provide parking for businesses on the city’s main streets. The existing code made it difficult for new businesses to locate there, due to insufficient parking.
The second change was extending the driveway lengths from 150 feet to up to 450 feet on large flag lots in the city’s limits. This allows people to build farther away from the street. Land owners will be responsible for maintaining the longer driveways.
“Our goal for Preston is common sense continuity. We need to grow with as minimal expenses to existing residents as possible. That’s the idea behind all of these changes,” said the mayor.
In other business, the city granted business licenses to Franklin County Medical Center and the Worm Creek Opera House in order to facilitate their efforts to apply for grants that require the business’s license. Neither facility required a business license in the past.