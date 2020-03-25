Beginning Thursday, March 26, Preston City Offices will cut back its office hours to four hours per day, from 12-4 p.m. Business will be conducted through the city's drive-up window.
The decision for reduction in hours came in response to Gov. Little's mandate that Idaho residents stay at home for the next three weeks.
Preston City Council and Mayor Dan Keller held an emergency meeting at 7 p.m. on March 25, to determine how to balance the order with the essential services the city provides.
Office staff will be cut to a minimum, but the police and public works departments will be on duty as usual, said Mayor Keller. If necessary, the council is prepared to authorize additional police coverage, he added.
The city has also cancelled some scheduled meetings: the April 8 planning and zoning meeting, the April 13 council meeting, any recreational department and Festival of Lights committee meetings until April 15.