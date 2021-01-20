In a state of the city address, Preston’s 23rd mayor, Dan Keller, stated that in its 121st year, the city “is strong, safe and financially sound. Its strength is due to an ongoing exchange of ideas, citizen input and a community that desires and works to make things better. This is illustrated by numerous volunteers in our community who give of their time freely without of need of personal aggrandizement or self-fulfillment.”
The specifics are immeasurable, he said, and “humbling.” In 2020, Preston was ranked 5th safest place to live in Idaho. All departments ended the year within budget. His full address can be found online at www.prestoncitizen.com.
The council voted to retain Allyson Wadsworth as council president, then addressed rules for the keeping and destruction of records. A new business license was then approved for Bill Stegelmeier, of Boulder Mountain Accounting, at 87 S. State, Suite A.
The council then decided to have Keller and Associates as the consulting engineer for the sewer plant. Their figures will be used to apply for grants to help pay for the plant.
City Clerk Linda Acock reported that the office staff is entering old ordinances into a program that will allow researchers to see how they have progressed and to archive them.
Chief McCammon said his department’s call volume is down from December but remains consistently busy. He also noted that officers Nick Hyde and Paul Loveday are at POST for training and that the pandemic has prevented his department from getting the training they usually have. Because it is required every two years, he is looking at ways to accomplish that this year, including doing some in-house training.
Shawn Oliverson said he is helping to partner local businesses with high school and Southeast Idaho Technical School. The idea is to help the schools provide training for jobs local businesses need. He invites local business owners to contact him with suggestions on how the city can “get out of business’s way” and find mutually beneficial solutions for conducting business in town.
He believes the CARES Act will continue to provide federal support to the economy, including the current payroll protection program. Information on such programs is available at the city’s offices. Oliverson also said there is still a small amount of the Industrial Park that is available for interested businesses.
“If any of our businesses have a reduction of 25% in the last year, they can apply for help from CARES ACT,” said Councilman Brent Dodge.
City engineer, Tryell Simpson, advised the council that some of the city’s fire hydrants should be replaced because they don’t close off well. He also requested hiring an intern to help gather data on manhole depths within the city.
Public Works Director John Balls said the city needs to replace some water isolation valves as well as two sections of waterline from 1100 North State Street to the end of the street and 800 East from 800 North to the highway.