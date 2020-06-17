One comment in support of Preston City’s desire to use the judicial confirmation system to raise funds for an upgraded sewer system was voiced during a hearing on June 8.
Attributing a “bit of ignorance” on the part of area residents, Bruce Hodges, who has lived on East Oneida since 1968, told the council that it is the responsibility of the citizens of Preston to take care of the problem with the sewer plant. “This is a bad situation to ever get into, the fact that we haven’t kept up with our sewer system. We really didn’t get by, we just slid, and now we have to pay for it. If we wait another year, it is going to cost a lot more than it will today. I know that. We all know that. Let’s get it done. Bill us what we’ve got to pay, and we’ll pay it,” he said.
“I want people to know that I feel like our councilmen and the people they have been working with, are trying to save us as much money as they possibly can in this situation,” he continued. There were no additional comments from the public.
Mayor Dan Keller noted that earlier this year, he visited with the State of Idaho’s director DEQ John Tippets.
“I spent the entire morning asking if there were any options for forbearance. (He said) ‘Dan, there’s nothing. The sooner you do this, the less expensive it’ll be.’”
“The City of Preston is the #1 priority in the state that needs to be improved. So, it is the worst in the state of 254 cities,” the mayor was told.
Jim Mullen of Keller Associates reminded the council that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave the permission to discharge wastewater into Worm Creek with a mandate to limit phosphorus and other substances, but phosphorous was key. Keller and Associates found the system to be incapable of meeting those phosphorous limits. “It was undersized, aged, and a lack of redundancy made it unable to meet requirements of EPA,” he said. Keller Associates came up with the plan to meet those requirements and allow for growth.
City attorney, Lyle Fuller, reminded the council that the city must wait two weeks before he can file the petition that will go before a judge to move forward.
Mayor Keller reminded that the reason the council chose the judicial route to raise the funds needed for the project was because a vote on the subject takes time and resources, and “if the public turns down the vote (to raise funds needed to build the new system), we still have to do it. So the council decided that since we have to do it, let’s do it. It is cheaper now than later. Interest rates are down right now. There are potentially government subsidies and grants that can be used to fund this project.
“To put it frankly, the city has been given a mandate that we have a new wastewater treatment plant by 2025. If not, they can and have assessed a penalty up to $50,000 per day,” he said.
“This will have zero effect on property taxes. Our property taxes and assessment change on an annual basis. But this project will not affect property tax. We have a fairly significant amount of residents in city that are not hooked to the wastewater treatment plant. They will not be affected by this. It is a fee-based project. Fees may double. We’ll do all we can to take advantage of funds that are available,” said the mayor.
Councilman Todd Thomas noted that residents who are already enrolled on the state’s circuit breaker for property taxes will find relief from the fees as well.
The projected has been estimated to cost between $26 million and $41 million to build the new system that is based on oxidation ditch technology. Preston City’s operators are already familiar with the technology.
The city anticipates some stimulus money to help with the project and Mullen said his company hopes for the project to be “shovel ready at end of the year.” It will take about a year to complete.
Vicious dog
The council then heard the concerns of Hailey Hervey, as she asked for permission to bring her dog back home after it left her yard and was found in Brett Beckstead’s chicken coop, surrounded by the remains of his flock. Hervey said the dog hadn’t left the house in the eight years she has had it, and that it was the first sign of aggression the dog had shown.
She also said she was willing to pay for damages and the loss of Beckstead’s flock.
Beckstead agreed to that but was concerned the dog would revisit his yard, and Chief Dan Keller said the dog’s actions met the definition of a vicious dog in the town’s ordinances.
After discussion that Beckstead had too many chickens on his property per the city’s code and the fact that the family had left the gate to their yard open when the dog left the yard, the council voted that Hervey could bring the dog home if she paid impound fees, full restitution for all 12 chickens, installs a spring close on the gate to her yard, and gets permission from the six neighbors around her home to do so. The council also placed the dog on probation for six months. If problems arise again, it’ll have to go.
Development
The council heard about plans for Scott Palmer to finish up an agreement for the tenants of the North Junction subdivision he is building at 625 North State Street, where he has built “Spit Shine,” a new car wash. When that is done, he will turn over water shares needed by the subdivision to its governing body. The city will then will record a final plan.
“A month ago I was supposed to be on the agenda for approval and found out I needed this HOA agreement. So I’ve gotten the stuff to an attorney, who is reviewing the city’s agreement. I do hold the water shares. I have no problem with signing over 15 shares (of secondary water),” he said. The council approved the action.
“Mr. Palmer you have a really class business. It’s a great addition to the community. It’s not only beautiful but professionally run. I get comments on it every day. Thank you for doing that for the community,” said Mayor Keller.
The council approved a variance for Thomas and Caitlyn Schmidt who are planning to build a home at 636 East 145 South. They are sharing a private roadway with Caitlyn’s parents, Scott and Kristen Beckstead. The private roadway exits to the south, from the subdivision at 600 East, south of Oneida. Preston City’s Planning and Zoning Commission told the Schmidts the city’s code required the road to be 18’ wide to handle traffic, instead of the 14’ wide that is already is. However, widening the road will damage the established yards of their neighbors. The council is also concerned about slowing traffic in the subdivision.
“Us moving in here will hopefully cut down speed,” said Schmidt. He agreed to put up a sign that says “Children at Play,” or “Slow Down.”
Scott Beckstead was asked to meet with the city’s engineer to determine which plan the city would prefer in meeting an ordinance that requires one tenth of a new subdivision Beckstead is developing, to be open space. The city’s ordinance allows for a trade of space or cash payment in lieu of open space.
Beckstead is building the second phase of his 12-acre Country Side Subdivision east of Preston Junior High School. He offered to trade the city the empty lot on State Street where O.P. Skaggs once stood, or to pay the value of the required subdivision area to the city.
The council also directed city personnel to determine the cost of 6” and 8” sewer connections so the city would have that information when needed by projects that may need them.
Business licenses
The council then voted to give business licenses to:
• Christopher Hatch of Hatch Tech, a home-based business to install home networking and building computers for people. There will be no walk-in traffic.
• Justin Bott of Proline Plastering. Bott is a contractor operating out of Providence, Utah.
• Jaron Martinez of Jaron’s Windows & House Wrap Install, a contractor operating out of Logan, Utah.
• Becky Harris of Harris Hair, a home based salon, run by appointment. There will be no walk-in traffic.
All were approved by the council.
Parade route
Finally, the council approved the rodeo committee moving the parade route one block east to avoid needing a permit from the State Road Department to close the road during the parade this year.
The proposed temporary route will also lighten the need for police officers, said Alan Iverson, who addressed the council. It is also 4.5 blocks longer.
Mayor Keller emphasized that the change would be temporary for this year only, and the council directed the committee make arrangements to handle the detour in place for the work on East Oneida. The road work is expected to be still in progress during the parade.