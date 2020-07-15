The Preston City Council and its planning and zoning commission had a busy week with an extra meeting and a well-attended hearing regarding animal rights and rezoning.
During the council meeting, rodeo chair Kris Beckstead especially thanked councilman Terry Larsen and Mayor Dan Keller, as well as Franklin County Commissioner Robert Swainston for their support as the committee deliberated before canceling the rodeo due to concerns related to COVID-19.
“When you can only sell a third of your arena, economically isn’t feasible, said Beckstead. “We have hired a lot of people: clowns, announcers, acts. I had to call them today and tell we aren’t doing it and that’s hard on them because that’s their living and they’ve been under contract with us for years. It’s tough.”
“I want to let you know how much we appreciate all of the work that goes into that to have to pull the plug on it less than three weeks before go time. I know you guys work throughout the year to put on a great event. It’s one of the things our city is absolutely known for. thank you for all you’ve done,” said Larsen.
Mayor Keller noted the importance of the rodeo to Preston as well. “I want to report to the public that our rodeo is as big a deal as our rodeo committee makes it,” he said. “The PRCA did not want the rodeo canceled... I can name many, many, many NFR cowboys who have attended the Preston rodeo. You guys have a lot of courage. You have a lot of dedication to the community, and collectively we appreciate it and I personally appreciate it. I wish it was better news and thank you and we’ll support you next year,” he said.
The city council then approved Phase II of Cody Ralph’s Blue Sage senior living subdivision, and four businesses licenses:
Halakahiki Shaved Ice (a mobile business), American West Enterprises a construction business operated by Paul Hawkes of Nibley; Mayfield Lane another construction business operated by Brady Peck of Cub River, and a knife making business by local barber, Weldon Cheney. Making knives is Cheney’s hobby, and he wants to be able to sell them in his shop and other places.
The council also amended a water and sewer ordinance to prohibit discharges of petroleum oil, non-biodegradable cutting oil or products of mineral oil in amounts that will cause interference or pass through the public owned treatment works, as well as any trucked or hauled pollutants except at discharge points designated by the publicly owned treatment works.
The council also voted to allow the mayor to sign a quick claim to correct a deed to city property that needs to be amended in its legal description to more correctly represent the property east of Bear River Publishing in the Industrial Park. The property is now owned by Cache Valley Bank, which is trying to sell that property and needs the description to be correct.
“We’re not selling city property, just correcting a legal description. You could call it a dispute of a boundary, but not really warm,” said city attorney Lyle Fuller.
“There’s potential for a significant new business to go in there,” said Mayor Keller.
The council then decided to gather more information on what was called by one council member “a strange proposal” that would translate into $500,000 in relief for city property owners on upcoming property taxes.
The grant comes from COVID-19 related federal funds, already paid to the state to be given to communities for tax relief. However, there are 20 or more county prosecutors that have problems with the way the agreement has been written and Commissioner Swainston told the council that that county feels there are too many holes in the process for them to back it.
Public hearing
At the city’s planning and zoning meeting, held July 8, dozens of people filled both the council room as well as another meeting room in the city building. They shared a variety of opinions on a proposed change to zoning the city for more areas of high density, more affordable housing, and more limited animal rights. The commission also considered a building permit for a dance studio near Preston Junior High.
People who currently have animal rights, or who purchase ground expecting those rights to be transferred, spoke up for keeping those rights. They also requested the freedom to change which animals are raised on a lot, noting that future owners deserve the freedom to chose the domestic animal they desire to raise.
Others spoke about both the need for additional housing as well as the concerns they have for the increased traffic where high density housing currently exists in Preston.
Several property owners, such as Edna Payne, Spencer Beckstead, Nile Checketts and BJ Pendleton noted that having animals rights was essential for maintaining and use of land-locked property on the interior of city blocks. Kevin Blanche noted that having animal rights was the reason they purchased a lot to build on. Kay Coburn noted that the nature of some lots would be less valuable without the animal rights they currently have.
A bigger concern for the city would be to bring business into Preston than more housing, said Payne.
“Most of us that live (here) do so because we enjoy a more rural atmosphere. We shouldn’t be pushed out or forced to prove every year that we have had horses or cattle on the property,” said Clair Thomas.
Kevin and Melinda Wilkes complained via a letter, that the city needs to enforce current animal ordinances instead of passing new ordinances, and accused the city of not taking action against their neighbors for having animals on their lot without the right to do so.
A request to rezone the area at 470 East 800 South to heavy industrial met with complaints that there is insufficient parking for a proposed dance studio at the site. “There is not enough parking when there are athletic events at the junior high,” stated a letter from James and Bonnie Jensen.
Following a proposal made by planning and zoning member Fred Titensor, the commission decided to devote its next meeting, set for 6 p.m. on July 22, to animal rights, and the next to high density housing.
He also suggested that the council make a decision regarding the dance studio based on current zoning rules to allow the project to move forward.
The commission was pleased to have the different points of view shared at the public hearing, said chairman Penny Wright.