Preston City is now charging a $5 user-fee at its RV dump station loaded by the archery building on West Oneida.
The new fee, said Preston City Clerk, Linda Acock, is due to the city’s efforts to raise funds to comply with the Department of Environmental Quality’s mandate that Preston improve and upgrade its water treatment (sewer) system.
The city has provided the RV dump as a service to the community for decades. It was once located in the city parking lot just east of the First South and State Street intersection. The archery building is located at 580 West Oneida, Preston.