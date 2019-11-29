Tuyen Nguyen was sworn in as an officer in the Preston Police Department on Nov. 25, at the Preston City Council meeting. Nguyen has experience in other police and security departments, and was welcomed by a round of applause from the entire city council and audience in the council meeting room. Police Chief Dan McCammon did the swearing in. “We are lucky to have him.” he said. A second police officer had been provisionally hired, but had to leave the force after just a few days due to family reasons.
The council then he first of four public hearings. The first three went quickly, with no public comment or input, either for or against. The first concerned The Encroachment/Cut Permit. It basically says that when a private entity, such as a contractor or individual, has to cut a public streets blacktop, it must be restored. It must meet specific compacting and re-pavement standards. It passed quickly.
The second hearing was for the Sidewalk Fund, which was crafted by city engineer Tyrell Simpson. The goal is to assure that curbs and sidewalks in the core area of the city will be maintained with the cost largely defrayed by new construction projects. It passed after some discussion by the council.
The third hearing concerned an amendment to the building permit procedure. It was mostly a change in the wording of the procedure, and passed quickly.
The fourth item on the hearing agenda was the longest and most heavily debated item. It concerned the adoption of the Minor Subdivision Ordinance. The ordinance concerns the right of an individual or business to subdivide their property into a maximum of four lots. The rules for the ordinance require that all lots in the minor subdivision must have direct street access, and require that the city will not have to provide further street improvement or city funded water/sewer enhancements. The arguments in favor of the ordinance won the argument, with the final council vote being four in favor and none against. All four ordinances discussed in the public hearings take effect immediately.
Business licenses were the next thing up on the agenda, with four of them being quickly passed. They were for Jose & Jocelyn Mejia, of 146 Center Street, Weston, for Mejia Mexican Food; Michelle McNeely at 16 South 1st Street for Sun Sage Floral, Douglas Day at 2 Norh State St, Suite 200 for Day Builders Enterprises, Mark Hillyard of 405 Advantage Ln, Ammon, for Vintage Construction and Design.
Economic Development Manager Shawn Oliverson addressed the council regarding two applications for short term tax and fee relief for new businesses. The entire relief package requires that the business provide new jobs and financial investment in the city. It requires that the business must fit into a matrix that will provide for solid and long term growth in the city. The two that were discussed were for Douglas Day doing business as Spring Up Builders and Wesley Wood at 208 South State, Bldg 1, doing business as Domino’s Pizza. Both were passed with enthusiasm by the council. Council member Todd Thomas asked Wood when the Dominoes Pizza would be opened, to the audience's delight. Wood indicated it would be in the early spring, to cheers from a couple of members of the council.
Councilman Thomas announced the naming of Fred Titenser to take his place on the City Planning and Zoning Commission. He also announced that Spencer Smedley and Angie Weisbeck have been appointed to the city Recreation Committee.
The ongoing discussion of requirements for the Swale Ordinance was tabled, with city treasurer Kelly Mickelsen assigned the job of researching various aspects of the proposed ordinance. He will report back to the council during their next meeting. The normal Department Head Report was skipped due to the late hour.