A 90-day moratorium on approving any new minor subdivisions in the Preston City limits was approved three to one, at the city’s Sept. 27 meeting. The intent of the moratorium is to allow the city’s planning & zoning commission a chance to improve the minor subdivision ordinance. The moratorium will end on Dec. 13. It will not affect existing projects.
Wastewater Treatment Plant
Colter Hollingshead of Keller and Associates updated city officials on progress being made on the city’s new wastewater treatment plant. Keller and Associates, with input from Preston City staff, have selected a contractor to build the plant. Suez Water Technology, headquartered in Canada, with offices throughout the United States, including one in Boise, was selected. It is a well-recognized international leader in membrane technology, said Hollingshead.
The company’s bid to install the filtration system the plant will use came in 10 percent under what was allocated for the project, said Hollingshead. “It is a good overall bid from a reputable manufacturer who has done this many many times,” he told the council. He attributes the company’s lower bid to the fact that it has all of its own equipment, enabling them to better control costs.
The council approved hiring Suez Water Technologies unanimously.
Business licenses
A business license was approved for Cache Valley Bank, which is moving into a location at Stokes Market once occupied by Lewiston State Bank.
A license was also approved for Northwind Electric, a home based business operated by Stuart Green.
Golf course subdivision concerns
The council spent quite a bit of time listening to complaints and suggestions from residents of the subdivision just west of the Preston golf course, regarding safety and the noise created by trucks applying engine brakes as they descend HWY 34 from Foster Reservoir into town. Lori West asked the council to ban the brakes, which she and other residents say they hear every day beginning at 4:30 a.m.
In a related request, she asked the council to lower the speed limit on that stretch of highway to reduce the danger posed by a blind corner just northeast of the entrance to the subdivision from HWY 34/36.
“Vehicle numbers are increasing and so are their speeds.,” she told the council. She noted that several of her neighbors avoid the entrance and utilize a new one on Brookside Drive, which exits the subdivision further west on the highway.
West told the council that she had contacted the state transportation department and was told by Todd Hubbard that a crew will come analyze the traffic impact of additional homes in the subdivision, and the safety of the intersection before a decision can be made on changing the speed limit there.
Sharon McLing, David Kunze, Dennis Jensen and Val Sparrow echoed West’s concerns.
“The jake brakes rattle me out of bed (they are so loud at 4:30 in the morning),” said Jepsen, and “People go all the way to Burger King before they slow down.”
Sparrow, a former police chief for the city, offered some suggestions to address the problems West brought up. Signage, moving the 55 mph speed limit out past 800 East, and asking the owners of some shrubbery and a tree that impede the view of oncoming traffic from the subdivision entrance to trim them back. “I even think a sidewalk would be good. We have a lot of people walking and on bikes,” he said.
Sparrow also suggested a merge lane at the subdivision’s intersection with HWY 34/36, and installing a culvert to move water draining from Fairway Drive away from the intersection.
“In the wintertime there is a small creek that drains Fairway Drive, and it gets icy in the winter. So it is hard to get up to speed. A merging lane would help us get out,” he said.
Chief Dan McCammon said he fully supports lowering the speed limit. “I think it needs to be 45. There’s limited sight there. It is absolutely dangerous. and we are seeing a lot of growth in the community out there. We need to do something to protect the citizens out there,” he said. He also agreed with the idea of a merging lane.
The council thanked the residents for their input and assured them the council was responsive to their concerns.
“You’ve done a lot of work. This is fantastic citizenship,” said Mayor Dan Keller. “Thank you everyone for your interest. This is what a community is all about. Your input is important. I guarantee your concerns have not fallen on deaf ears. “
Tyell Simpson, city engineer, said he had contacted the state department and was told that a crew would be working on the problem within the next two weeks. He also told the council that regarding speed limits, ITD looks at crash data for making decisions, and that “ there has not been very much crash data there, meaning crashes in which there was $1,500 or more, in damages.
Simpson was also told that the state wants to see the hedges on the east side of fairway drive, and the tree trimmed, and a stop bar, painted as close to the road as possible. So people know how far out they can go to have a better view of the road, more police presence and tickets for people going over 55, before they get involved.
“The state not opposed (to making changes), but they want to see things happen first. From a recent transportation study, there are approximately 1,000 cars more per day than there were two years ago,” said Simson. (A typical car is driven to and from a home 4-5 times per day. On average there are two vehicles per household, he said.
Chief Dan McCammon suggested that other towns have engine brake ordinances, and that Preston currently does not have one. Engine brakes help save the wheel brakes on heavy trucks. Visiting County Commissioner Robert Swainston was asked for his input, as he utilizes heavy trucks for farming.
“Engine brakes make those trucks way safer, which in turn makes the intersection safer,” he said. However, he agreed with lowering the speed limit along the stretch of highway in the discussion.
Councilman Todd Thomas noted that it was within the city’s purview to create an ordinance regulating the use of the engine brakes, but not change the speed limit. “We can lobby the state. Let’s just stay on them,” he said.
State Street road diet
Doug West included a request that the city address the road diet on State Street.
“When you get onto state street at peak times, you’ll sit and wait, and wait, and pull out. It’s an accident waiting to happen. People stopped clear up at Exxon and people coming into town forget — not used to people stopping on road,” he said.
The council noted that the city has already approved contacting the state for a reevaluation of the road diet. The three-year trial period the state required for determining the effectiveness of the road died is up this month.
“I will be writing a letter saying we appreciate you demonstrating how inefficient this road diet is, and we request a change. I think it’s appropriate to include this concern along with that letter,” said Mayor Keller.
Senior Citizen Center
At the end of the meeting the city approved a $6,000 request for support from the Franklin County Senior Center, which provides meals to shut-ins and senior citizens in the county.
As of Aug. 2021, the center had served 3,642 meals and have five routes on regular basis. “They do a lot of good. If you just factor in how many meals they do, that’s less than $2 per meal. They need it,” said a council member. The center is in need of volunteers to help deliver the meals.