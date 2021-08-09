Preston City Planning & Zoning meeting set for Aug. 11 Necia Seamons Necia Seamons Editor Author email Aug 9, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Preston City Planning & Zoning meeting is set for Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. at the city offices, 70 West Oneida Street Preston.Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the above noticed meeting should contact Preston City Clerk at least one day prior to the meeting .On the agenda are: × Advertisement 1.WELCOME & CALL TO ORDER:A.Sign Attendance SheetB.Silence Cell Phones & PagersC.Pledge of AllegianceD.Declaration of Conflict on any Agenda Item2.REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES: (ACTION) July 14, 20213. PUBLIC HEARING – JOSHUA STEELE SPECIAL USE PERMIT (ACTION) Story continues below video 4. DOUG DAY — DOWNTOWN PARKING BUYOUT (ACTION)5. DISCUSSION ON ZONING CODE6. APPROVED BUILDING PERMITSJerry Potter 102 N State RemodelTony Crockett 566 Eagle Dr. HouseDalton Jeffs 655 S 4th E CommercialJeremiah Wright 1050 N 1st E House7. PUBLIC INPUT8. CALENDARING9. ADJOURNMENT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Zoning City Planning Preston Law Chemistry Meeting Office Pager Necia Seamons Editor Author email Follow Necia Seamons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Man pulled gun on bull that nearly entered stands at Preston rodeo Preston rodeo spectator draws praise, mockery for pointing gun at runaway bull 5-year-old Smithfield boy dies in accidental shooting Johnson, Andrew Walter A few questions for Logan mayoral candidates