A Preston City Planning & Zoning meeting is set for Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. at the city offices, 70 West Oneida Street Preston.

Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the above noticed meeting should contact Preston City Clerk at least one day prior to the meeting .

On the agenda are:

1.WELCOME & CALL TO ORDER:

A.Sign Attendance Sheet

B.Silence Cell Phones & Pagers

C.Pledge of Allegiance

D.Declaration of Conflict on any Agenda Item

2.REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES: (ACTION) July 14, 2021

3. PUBLIC HEARING – JOSHUA STEELE SPECIAL USE PERMIT (ACTION)

4. DOUG DAY — DOWNTOWN PARKING BUYOUT (ACTION)

5. DISCUSSION ON ZONING CODE

6. APPROVED BUILDING PERMITS

Jerry Potter 102 N State Remodel

Tony Crockett 566 Eagle Dr. House

Dalton Jeffs 655 S 4th E Commercial

Jeremiah Wright 1050 N 1st E House

7. PUBLIC INPUT

8. CALENDARING

9. ADJOURNMENT

