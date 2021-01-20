One year ago Councilman (Brent) Dodge was sworn in as a new city councilman and I was sworn in as the 23rd mayor of the City of Preston. 2021 is the 121st anniversary of Preston's incorporation as a city in 1900.
In regard to the State of Preston City, I am pleased to report that Preston is strong, safe and financially sound. The primary strength of Preston is the ongoing exchange of ideas, citizenry input and a community that desires and works to make things better.
This is illustrated by the numerous volunteers within our community who give of their time freely without the need of personal aggrandizement or self-fulfillment. Examples of selfless service in 2020 has not only been humbling, but specific instances have also been immeasurable. To all in our community, I express my thanks and gratitude.
In 2020, Preston was designated as one of the top 10 safest communities in Idaho, with a ranking of fifth place. Also, within the 2020 fiscal year, all departments in Preston ended the year well within budget. It has been a great experience working with the city council on many issues benefitting our small town.
I would like to highlight a few of these issues:
1- In 2020, the city refinanced a $2.6 million debt incurred for water meters at a 3.25% rate to a lower rate of 1.97% which will save approximately $135,000 in financing costs.
2-Last spring, as a result of minor earthquakes, Preston's main water line experienced two significant breaks. Our public works department was able to make repairs with minimal disruption to the community. Even though Preston has a reliable clean source of culinary water, our distribution system is quite antiquated. We are fortunate that city staff not only carries adequate supplies of parts for our water system, but more importantly has decades of experience to make necessary repairs.
3- We have worked to keep all citizens informed about Preston's inadequate waste water treatment system. The Idaho DEQ has ranked Preston's system as the worst system in the state. The city council has displayed remarkable leadership in working to correct the sewer plant deficiencies with will require a new plant at a cost estimated at $34 million. Property has been acquired, a competent engineering firm has been engaged, and financing is in process to have this project completed by the EPA-DEQ mandated completion date of October 2025. The city council made the difficult decision to utilize judicial confirmation to expedite this project, which will decrease overall costs and ensure that no delinquent financial penalties will be incurred.
4- In 2020, Preston City purchased the 5.6 acre Craner Field property south of the city which will make available more recreational opportunities for our community.
5- As part of the 2020-2021 budgeting process under the leadership of the city council, Preston made the decision to not increase property taxes. Preston was one of Idaho's 30 cities that participated in the Governor's Cares Act which provided a 6-7%, one-time property tax rebate to all our our property owners.
Now that 2020 has come to a close, I would like to acknowledge and report that Preston is not without challenges and opportunities. Residential growth is strong and appreciated as we are fortunate to have numerous employers who are in need of additional employees. We are aggressively working to improve main street businesses opportunities. However, we are aware that with continuous growth come demands upon the city's infrastructure and we will work to ensure that growth in our community is properly managed to not strain resources or increase costs to existing taxpayers. I would like to identify three priorities that the Preston staff and leadership will emphasize in 2021:
1- We have assigned City Councilman (Todd) Thomas to work with the recreation committee to review and propose the most effective recreational uses for the Craner Field Park to the city council by the second quarter 2021. We are excited about this additional recreational asset that the entire community can use potentially 12 months of the year.
2- I have referenced the mandated upgrades needed for the Preston Wastewater Treatment Plant. City staff has been assigned as a high priority to work to obtain the maximum federal and state funding to reduce the indebtedness required by the city to complete the water water system.
3-In December, 2020, I along with the Preston engineer, Tyrell Simpson, and our public works director, John Balls, met with State of Idaho Highway personnel in regard to the "Main Street Diet" which was instituted in 2018. Over my short, one-year tenure, the single complaint that has continuously been conveyed to me has been the fact that the road diet is an untenable situation for our community. I informed the state highway representatives that in 2021, the required three experimental years will have been completed and I will solicit Preston City Council approval to reverse the "Main Street Diet" action.
The state representatives did not agree with my intentions in this matter. Frankly, I agree with the Wall Street Journal editors who opined, "Its noble to want to make Amrica's Streets as safe as they can be. BUT, government officials shouldn't impose projects on communities that don't work, inconvenience residents, hurt businesses and impede emergency responders in the process."
In conclusion, I want to say that I am honored that you have allowed me to serve as mayor. 2020 was a difficult period for our families, friends, churches, schools, medical providers, hospitals, businesses, non-profit organizations, neighbors and quite frankly, everyone. I'd like to end with a quote from Joh Lennon, who said "County your age in friends, not years. County your life by smiles, not tears."
Thank you,
Mayor Dan Beckstead