Preston City's recreation ball will be starting up, with sign-ups currently taking place until May 22. Forms can be found at Preston City offices, and Stokes Market. Coaches will be given sanitizing supplies to keep things clean and sanitized as youth are playing. Games will start the first part of June.
Per the request of Vic Pearson who directs the local Idaho Youth Football program, the city also gave $3,000 for equipment.
In other business, the steps to complete a judicial confirmation regarding a new sewer plant for the City of Preston was discussed at the May 11 Preston City Council meeting. The process includes a series of public hearings and resolutions before the city can file for judicial confirmation - a two-three month process.
But the confirmation is needed for the city to apply for grants to pay for a new wastewater treatment plant required by the Department of Environmental Quality, which is estimated to cost about $34 million, said city engineer Tyrell Simpson.
DEQ has ranked the city systems in the state in regards to being unqualified and Preston is at the top of the list, said Mayor Dan Keller. The city has deliberated how to fund the project for years, and is nearing the deadline imposed by the DEQ to have the system in place (2025). Although bonding to raise the funds to build the plant could be placed on a ballot, a vote no by the public would mean the city would just have to find another way to fund the project. So the council determined to go the route of the judicial confirmation process in order to save time and money for its residents.
"The sooner we get this done, the cheaper it will be for us," said Mayor Keller.
In other business, the council approved two business licenses. Duncan Campbell opened Maximus Energy Consultations, from his home at 1353 E. 800 South, as did Molly Johnson, who is operating a salon in her home at 195 S. 2nd East.
The council determined that the city's splash pad will open this summer, but the usual reopening party will not be held. "Our parks supervisor will take extra care that the chlorinator is working to keep things clean and sanitized," said city clerk, Lynda Acock. Visitors to the splash pad will be expected to observe Gov. Brad Little's regarding how many people can be there at a time.
The council canceled its May 25 meeting in observance of this year's Memorial Day.
Tyrell Simpson advised the council that the city had received a $50,000 Transportation Plant Grant, which will be used to study traffic patterns and determine which roads are in dire need of repair. The lane configuration on State Street is not a part of this project, said Acock.
The city also committed $2,000 to the Four-County Alliance, CASI, per the request of director Kathy Ray. CASI is tasked with providing economic development support to the communities in the Malad, Franklin, Bear Lake and Caribou counties.
Preston City leases the ground on which the rodeo arena stands, for $1 to That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, and is currently in the process of updating the lease, which ran out a year ago. Councilman Brent Dodge is currently working with the rodeo committee to update the city's lease agreement with That Famous Preston Night Rodeo. The City's most recent agreement to lease the land was a 50-year term, which was up a year ago. The Preston City Council is split on whether to raise the lease amount or not.