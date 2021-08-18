Preston City officials were pleased with the rodeo weekend, especially the show of patriotism from parade fans, and so was Governor Brad Little, who attended on July 29.
“The good people of Preston have the best spirit of Idaho and make me proud to be the Governor,” he noted in a letter to city officials.
“Your hospitality was unmatched. ...I can definitely say it was the very best first rodeo,” said his assistant, Joan Varsek. City officials found her a hat to wear to the rodeo.
Chief of Police Dan McCammon said he saw firsthand what the governor noticed as he led out in the parade.
“As I rounded the corner onto state street, people started to stand up for the colors that were being presented and place their hands over their hearts. I saw adults teaching children to place their hands over their heart. It was very touching, very heartwarming. What a great show of patriotism from our community and from those who visited,” he said.
Mayor Dan Keller said he experienced the same thing. “It was humbling and impressive, that parents and grandparents were teaching their kids to put their hands over their hearts. You didn’t see that if you weren’t at the first of the parade,” he said.
Comprehensive Plan
Those accolades were followed by a public hearing related to the city’s comprehensive plan prepared by the city’s planning and zoning commission. The purpose of the plan is “so our policy is in alignment with our plan,” stated Shawn Oliverson, economic development director for the city.
Some of the points brought out in the plan were that the city’s population is about 5,500. Its biggest natural resource issue is a secondary source of culinary water. Although the city has recently acquired Craner Field, it would be a good idea to consider a recreation center. “Most cities our size do have one,” and for winter sports “we depend a lot on our schools,” said Oliverson.
It was also noted that historically Preston has been agriculturally based, and although that has declined within the city limits, many of the businesses within the city serve agriculture. The plan suggests the city preserve its agricultural roots as it is “part of our identity,” said Oliverson.
Instead of waiting another 20 years to review the city’s now completed comprehensive plan, the P&Z commission plans to review and update and see that it is implemented every year, he continued.
As for the land-use map that comes with the plan, Oliverson noted that it is not a zoning map and is not binding. “It would be used to change policy in the future,” he said.
There were no comments from the public at the hearing and the amendments to the plan were unanimously authorized.
One statistic that caught Councilman Terry Larsen’s attention was data on household income within the city. Oliverson noted that “The average households here do spend more than they bring in, and that is based on a variety of different factors and spending habits,” he said. That information was taken from Gem State Prospector, available on the state’s department of commerce website.
Councilman Brent Dodge said it was important the plan expressed the city’s need to explore a recreation center for indoor basketball, volleyball and pickleball.
Although the plan stated that the city did not have a private school or a charter school, Councilman Todd Thomas clarified that “those entities are certainly allowed and welcome in our community.”
“This document is an aspirational document. It’s a plan, a vision. It is not encumbered on the council to implement the plan. These changes, Shawn will keep an eye on, and update next year,” said Mayor Keller.
Playground
Another public hearing in regard to a grant to improve Craner Field followed. Amanda Collins, of the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments, said Preston City has sponsored a Community Development Block grant for $225,000 that will provide a fully accessible playground and 6’ to 8’ bike/pedestrian path. The grant will be submitted next month and if awarded, should be available in 2022. “We could have a new playground by rodeo next year,” said Collins.
“$200,000 seems like a lot of money,” said Mayor Keller. Collins assured him and the rest of the council equipment would be “high quality, long lasting,” accessible to everyone, and include a bike path. “You’d be surprised how much it costs,” she said.
Councilman Todd Thomas reminded the council that the cash paid by the city for the property served as a match for the grant, making the likelihood that the city would receive the grant much stronger. “This isn’t your old playground. It’s cool stuff! Exciting,” he said. “This will be the big project next year if it comes through.”
“Wonderful to hear that playground equipment is planned for somewhere other than near the fairgrounds!,” posted Rachael Allred on the Facebook posting of the meeting.
Collins posted that if community members are interested in writing a letter of support for the grant, they can email her at amanda@sicog.org. “Community support is very important,” stated Collins.
Sidewalk improvements
Mayor Dan Keller directed public works director John Balls to assess the improvements needed on city sidewalks, especially around the Adult DDA building on North State Street following a request made by Katie Dahlstrom, Arland Mickelson, and Patrick Phillips.
“There are three of us present, but there are 40+ adults who have this concern,” said Dahlstrom. “Hopefully this will bring about a positive change because a lot of us are in wheelchairs and have trouble walking. ... if you could fix the sidewalks, it would really help all of us,” she said.
The city will readdress the issue in its Aug. 23 meeting. Councilman Thomas noted that the council has already directed city staff to budget $50,000 a year for sidewalk improvements.
Minor subdivision
After a lengthy discussion, the council decided to table a decision on whether to approve the final plat of a minor subdivision, at 624 South 400 West, until its next meeting.
At issue is interpretation of what the city’s code allows and concern over proper drainage for stormwater.
Developer Dixon Beckstead differs with city engineer Tyrell Simpson on how best to handle the situation, City officials expressed confidence in Simpson’s concerns as well as the opportunity for additional housing to be made available within its limits, and sought additional information on whether a culvert is still necessary at the location.
“I can see where Mr. Beckstead is coming from. But I can also see that Simpson is doing his job. Council has to interpret this,” said Mayor Keller.
State Street Road Diet
Mayor Keller then addressed the city’s position on the State Street Road Diet.
“On Jan. 11 2021, ...I indicated in my state of the city address, that this being the third year of Preston’s road diet experience. I would solicit the city council to reconsider the road diet boondoggle in our community.
“To again quote a Wall Street Journal article written in 2019, “ It is noble to want to make American streets as safe as they can be, but unelected government workers should not impose projects on communities, that don’t work, inconvenience residence, hurt business and impede emergency responders. For complete context, I’d like a review of road diet situations in Preston.
“The state worked 20 years to get the city council to accept it, including three administrations, one of which included a mayor who was a long time administrator of Idaho DOT, who resisted the elimination of two lanes of traffic through our main street. However, after much deliberation, the Preston City Council on Oct. 23, 2017 approved it (based on the promise that the decision) could be revisited after a three year trial.” reviewed the mayor.
He then listed the promised made to the city by the department of transportation and what his observations have been on those promises:
• save time. “That’s not the case.”
• save money and reduce maintenance. “I’m unaware of any quantifiable studies of this.”
• increase business activities and raise property values. “I have talked to most local proprietors and they disagree. Key businesses have seen reduced activity since implementation of the road diet. Preston’s uniqueness as a SE Idaho destination location status has been harmed as many of our neighbors to the north elected to travel north to Pocatello or divert to Smithfield and Logan rather than fight Preston traffic.”
• will calm traffic, reduce road rage, and increase pedestrian safety. “I don’t want to opine anymore on that.”
•traffic flow can be enhanced be diverting to parallel routes. “This is perhaps the worst part of it. Traffic has been directed to first west, first and second east, directly past our schools, libraries, city parks, hospital, to the most dense six-way in our town.
• road diets work well in Paris, Idaho, Montpelier and Idaho Falls. “The is no relevance demographically to traffic flow in Preston.”
•road diet is environmentally friendly. “Traffic idling for long periods of time can not be good environmentally.”
More suitable to first responders — not according to first responders I’ve talked with.
• it is safer. “For Preston this is is statistically insignificant. They used an extremely small sample and they excluded traffic safety on alternative routes, which is first west, first east, second east.”
“In the last 20 months, I ‘ve heard scores of complaints and concerns about what this road situation has done to our community. It is not uncommon for traffic to be backed up nearly to the bowling alley from Main Street and Oneida daily, especially when school is in session.
“To the north, traffic has stalled north of West Motor three blocks to the south.
“I don’t believe for a minute that our city (officials) would have agreed to the road diet if they had known it would have resulted in diminished quality of life for our community. The federal highway administration states on its website that “road diets are not a one-size fits all solution” and that they “can be beneficial when applied in an appropriate situation.”
Mayor Keller then asked the council to consider a unanimous resolution to formally notify the department of transportation that the city would like to reconsider the road situation in Preston.
He clarified that “the road belongs to the State of Idaho. They told me they can do with the road what they want. That’s not what they told the council when they approved this,” he continued.
The council gave the mayor approval for drafting a resolution to that effect by its next council meeting, after expressing individual thoughts on the matter.
“There were a lot of promises made to the city. But as we can see hindsight is 2020, those promises are unfulfilled,” said Dodge.
Thomas said he remembers the DOT explicitly saying they would be back in three years to talk, and that he has “little confidence that it’ll change.”
“They promised a lot of things and right out of the gate they went against. They said we’d have input. None of our input was heard. I have to think they never did plan on using our input. Smoke and mirrors to get it approved. They did say, straight up, that if it wasn’t working it is as simple as changing when they re-chip sealed. We’d just restripe back the way it was,” said Larsen.
“It isn’t going to be easy to put toothpaste back in the tube. I’ve talked to DOT. They have an attitude. I’m up for a fight if we have concurrence,” said the Mayor.
Although she agreed with what had been said about DOT’s promises and agreed the city needed to address the issues, Councilwoman Allyson Wadsworth stated that not everyone disliked the “road diet.”
“I love it. I am a fan of the road. I drive it daily. I cross traffic daily. I love the turn lane. The 2-5 minute delay that it may take because of the traffic, is to me, worth it for the safety,” she said. “There are some out there that do like the road and the safety and being able to get out of their car. I’ve heard all of these, also, not just the bad.” Nonetheless, she said, “my own personal opinion does not cloud that I am a representative of (the city’s residents). She supported the mayor in addressing the road issue with the state
Downtown parking lot buyout option
The council voted unanimously to allow downtown businesses to participate in the buyout with a letter of credit instead of cash, that will be used by the city when an opportunity comes available to provide more parking for downtown businesses.
The city has had the code that required downtown businesses to provide parking spaces for customers “since 1979,” said the mayor.
“The reason we started enforcing it, is that multiple businesses were complaining that people were parking in their parking spaces,” said Larsen. “This resolution 133 does not change that, it adds another option to be able to still fill a vacant building on Main Street without actually having to dig up the cash up front,” he continued.
“It is not the perfect plan, but if an opportunity comes, ... there’s money available,” said Wadsworth.
Worm Creek Opera House
Len Nelson, president of the Franklin County Theater Arts Council, requested the city’s support in upgrades planned for the Worm Creek Opera House. FCTAC leases the building to run movies there three days a week, as well as live productions, and has a goal of continuing to provide such entertainment for less than the prices charged in Logan.
Among the improvements suggested are air conditioning and returning the building’s front facade to its original form. “We are requesting $3,000 from the city to help in improving that facade,” he said. The estimated total cost is about $75,000. The county has budgeted $30,000 for the project.
Recognizing the value the theater adds to the community, the council voted to look for at least $3,000 in its budget to provide the theater.
County Commissioner Robert Swainston told the council that the county wants to keep the theater open. “It is essential for our community and for our families, for everyone. I would hope you could find a little more in your budget,” he said, suggesting funds could be diverted from parks and rec or the Festival of Lights.
“You give them 60 and we’ll give them 6,000. We’ll stick with the 10 percent,” said the mayor.
Parks and recreation
Shalain Abrams is the new soccer director. The season starts Sept. 15, and Registration forms are due at the city by Aug. 25. They are available through the city and Big J’s. The city is also looking for a director for the city’s t-ball and softball programs. Thomas noted that the restrooms throughout the city, including the new one at Craner Field, will soon have changing tables available for use.
Festival of Lights
Wadsworth noted that the city has slated the Candlelight Dinner for Nov. 6 and the Festival of Lights for Nov. 27. She said additional events and vendors are being planned for the festival that will take place in the parking lot behind the courthouse.
Business
Milestone Timbers plans to lease ground out at the Preston Industrial Park.
The city is setting up a community foundation, which will allow for funding of capitol projects with donations and grants, such as the theater.
It will help make those improvements without having to go directly to the city,” said Oliverson.
Big Bubba’s Trailers is up and producing trailers at their location in the city’s industrial park.
Thomas also noted that the city is moving forward on the idea of a youth council, for the city, and is coordinating with Riley Ward to work with high school when school starts up.
Maintenance
The city was asked to reevaluate the setbacks or widen the approach on the entrance to the alleyway east of State Street next to the restroom due to traffic congestion at that location.
Commissioner Swainston also requested the city to think about painting parking stalls along the road south of the fairgrounds to improve parking there. The city agreed to consider it.