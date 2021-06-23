Preston City scheduled a public hearing for June 28 to discuss water cuts, as 2021 is shaping up to be the driest year since 1977 in the city, said Mayor Dan Keller.
The public hearing will be held at the Preston City Offices and begin at 5 p.m.
“We are walking a balancing act. Everyone knows we are experiencing an extremely dry year. Runnoff is down, but adequate. However, we are also experiencing an extremely dry summer. It is just prudent to start early to conserve water. As good as our water supply is, nothing is insatiable, nothing goes on forever. This action we are proposing to take is to be proactive, to reduce water consumption on an equitable but voluntary basis.
It is proposed that fees will be raised, and maximum consumption will be decreased from 50,000 gallons per month to 40,000 gallons. Water fees will go up about 50 percent for any amount of water used over 40,000.
Preston City Open
The city then approved spending $1,000 on the Preston City Open Golf Tournament. It was requested by Doug Webb, who noted that the event is well attended and that from March to October, the golf course is becoming a destination site for golfers. This is the 35th year of the amateur tournament, he said.
Webb complemented the course’s golf pro, John Van Vleet, for his leadership. He also explained to the council’s query about the dry condition of the course, that the course is looking for a water superintendent.
The city also passed a fair housing resolution, a requirement for one of the grants the city has applied for.
Sidewalks
John McDowell, a resident of Preston, asked the city to address the poor condition of sidewalks in the First South and First West area of town. The council noted that although it is the responsibility of the residents to keep sidewalks across their property free from weeds and flooding water, many of the sidewalks were put in place in 1941 and some are in ‘dire straights.”
Mayor Keller suggested the city determine how much money is in its sidewalk fund and readdress the situation in two or three months.
Pickleball
The city then voted to enter into a ten-year agreement with Preston School District to repaint two of the school’s three tennis courts as pickleball courts. The school will utilize the courts during school hours, and the public may use them the rest of the time. The city will paint the new court configurations and both entities will maintain them.
In other business, the economic development director, Shawn Oliverson, reported that he and council members Brent Dodge and Allyson Wadsworth are working with Steve Allred of the Montpelier Community Foundation and a Montpelier City councilman to learn more about community revitalization effort to be able to do the same thing in Preston.
{span}Montpelier City received a community development block grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce dedicated to renovating the downtown business district. Funding will assist in sidewalk and paver repair, new trees and landscaping, benches and trash bins, and the basic construction of the new Heritage Park.{/span}
Oliverson is also trying to find funds for replacing broken planter boxes along State and Oneida streets and is developing a map with Laura Sant of the Franklin County Extension Office of local points of interest.
Chief Dan McCammon reported that his department has seen a 20 percent increase in calls over last month, and that the number has increased over the last two years. Calls from May 2020 were 14 percent lower than this year, and calls from May 2019 were 19 percent lower than this year. He noted specifically that the department is receiving more calls for help with people having mental issues.
John Balls noted that the public works department has been busy patching roads, sweeping streets, mowing barrow pits, applying dust guard to dirt roads and fixing water leaks. He noted that since the city purchased its own paving truck, the department has noticed increased productivity.
Engineer Tyrell Simpson noted that the city’s Planned Unit Development ordinance is out of date, so the city’s planning and zoning committee will work out some revisions. he also noted that the public hearing will be held on June 23, to complete the update on the city’s comprehensive plan.
He also said an inventory is being taken on the condition of roads in Preston.