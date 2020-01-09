The Preston City Council Meeting will be live streamed to the city's Facebook page on Monday, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m. This is a new format for inviting the public to be aware of city business.
Following is the agenda for the meeting, in which the city's new mayor and councilmen will be sworn into office. Incumbents will conduct matters necessary to conclude fiscal matters of the preceeding year.
Following is the agenda:
CONSENT CALENDAR: [ACTION]
The consent calendar includes items which require formal Council action, but which are typically routine or not of great controversy. Individual Council members may ask that any specific item be removed from the consent calendar in order that it be discussed in greater detail. Explanatory information is included in the City Council’s agenda packet regarding these items.
A. Council Minutes (December 9, 2019)
B. Bills (January 13, 2020)
C. Treasurer’s Monthly Report/Quarterly Report (December 31, 2019)
ADMINISTER OATH OF OFFICE TO NEWLY ELECTED OFFICIALS AND PRESENT CERTIFICATES OF ELECTION:
A. DANIEL M. KELLER (MAYOR, 4 YEAR TERM)
B. TERRY D. LARSON (COUNCILMEMBER, 4 YEAR TERM)
C. I. BRENT DODGE (COUNCILMEMBER, 4 YEAR TERM)
4. RECESS:
NEWLY ELECTED OFFICIALS CONDUCT NEW BUSINESS:
1. WELCOME & CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll Call of Council Members
B. Declaration Of Conflict On Any Agenda Item
2. RESOLUTION 119: [ACTION]
Setting The Election of Council President to Annual, To Be Done on The First City Council Meeting in January:
3. NEW BUSINESS: [ACTION]
A. Elect President of the Council
B. Councilmember Designations
C. Appointments By The Mayor
1. City Clerk
2. City Treasurer
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Execuitve sessions may be held to consider specific City related matters, subject to applicable legal requirements contained in Idaho Code 74-206. No Executive Session may be held for the purpose of taking any final action or making any final decision.
74-206 (1)(a) – To consider hiring a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent
74-206(1)(b) – To consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent
5. NEW BUSINESS CONTINUED: [ACTION]
A. Discuss Preston City Legal Counsel
B. Appointment By The Mayor
C. Business Licenses
1. Amber Hollingsworth 550 N 8th E (The Pop Shop LLC)
D. Decision Special Use Permit – Business Use in Transitional Zone - Production Technologies Inc.
E. Purchase of Old Landfill on West Oneida - Miller
F. Lift Cap on Comp. Time
G. Franklin County Commissioner Report
H. Council on Assigned Designations
6. FINAL PLAT: [ACTION]
Countryside Subdivision, Phase I
7. EXTENSION FOR PRELIMINARY PLAT: [ACTION]
Countryside Subdivision, Phase I
8. ADJOURNMENT: