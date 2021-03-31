Preston City Council unanimously voted to waive its portion of a building permit fee for a medical office building to be built for Franklin County Medical Center, just north of the existing facility. Councilmen Brent Dodge and Terry Larsen made the vote. Council members Allyson Wadsworth and Todd Thomas abstained from the vote and discussion as both work for FCMC.
The request for the waiver was made by Richard Westerberg, chairman of the FCMC Board of Trustees.
“We are concerned about costs, trying to save wherever we can,” he said. With the rise in building materials, it is estimated the 24,000 square foot building will cost about $300 per square foot, he continued. The same request is to be made of Franklin County, which owns the hospital, he said.
The board is proceeding with the planning and design of the office building, hoping to go to bid this spring or summer. Final construction is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2022, said Westerberg.
“The medical group is the largest employer in the county and we appreciate what they do,” said Dodge.
Business licenses approved
The council also approved, unanimously, business licenses for Eric Auger of Empire Builders, contractor Banida, who wants to do work in Preston, and Immaculate Construction out of Providence, another contracting company.
A development agreement and final plat for the Country Club Estates 5, Phase 3, was then approved unanimously as the developers provided the required water stock and bond paperwork to the city, prior to the meeting.
Loan for sewer plant
After a lengthy explanation by Lana Duke, loan specialist for the USDA Rural Development, the council authorized Mayor Dan Keller to sign the necessary paperwork required to secure a $23,335,000 loan and a $5,830,000 grant to build a new sewer treatment plan mandated by the Department of Environmental Quality.
“A year ago, the council made a courageous decision to jump on the bandwagon and get on this ASAP. They went to judicial confirmation. What has happened is that interest rates dropped to all time lows and in the last six months they have now quadrupled again. I want to congratulate the council. I think we’ve done the right thing. I think we’ve saved our community money, and we still plan on working every avenue to get additional grant money to make this as palatable as possible for our tax payers,” said Mayor Keller.
Preston City has already contributed a match of $350,000 — the cost of the land the city has already purchased and the cost of the facility the city has already paid for, said Duke. In addition funding for the loan and the grant will come from DEQ, the Army Corp of Engineers, and a Community Development Block Grant.
The city will start making payments on the loan one year after the city closes the loan, which is after the project is almost done. Its payments will be $816,259 per year, with a fixed interest rate of 1.75 percent on a 40-year loan. To capture that rate, the city had to obligate itself by April 1. “Three years from now, if when we close the loan the rate is lower, we will give that lower rate,” said Duke.
The term of the agreement requires the city to have a debt reserve equal to the amount of its yearly payment, which is to be used as needed to improve the system. “It is not meant to be stagnant. It is to be used to replace a pump, or a line, etc. It is not meant to just sit there,” said Duke
She suggested the council consider raising its user fees now to bank the money so it is available when it is needed. “Rates need to be increased by the time you are finished with project construction,” she said. The recommended user fee is expected to be around $80; the current rate is $30.25.
The council also listened to a lengthy report on its contract to provide insurance to its employees. It was noted that insurance costs are raising 8-10% across the nation, but 6-8% in Idaho.
The council proclaimed April 10-16 “The Week of the Young Child, “to raise awareness to prevent child abuse, and April as “Fair Housing Month” as a requirement tied to the CDBG grant the city will receive for the sewer plant.
Council president Allyson Wadsworth expressed much appreciation to Cameron and Julie Johnson, who finished their three-year terms on the Festival of Lights Committee. She then announced three new members to fill the three-year terms: Amber Almond, Melissa Aaronholt and Kory Argyle.
City engineer Tyrell Simpson suggested the council consider a building permit review fee, noting that any other cities charge either set fees of $150 — $200 or a percentage of the building cost.
Other fees that need to be brought up to market include water fees, and appeals to the city planning & zoning or city council, he said. The council asked for suggestions to be presented for consideration in 45 days.
Planning & zoning commissioner Fred Titensor advised the council that it is working towards a public hearing on April 14 — before the regular P&Z commission to discuss the changes they proposed to the city’s comprehensive plan. Property rights, economic development, public services, transportation, housing and community design and land use are all being considered in the plan.
“The comprehensive plan is an aspiration document. It helps guide us where we need to go. Most things just needed a tune-up from 2003. Citizens won’t notice a giant change,” said Titensor. He said the plan, in general, is “quite a bit more lenient in regards to animal rights, and “more reflective of what is already going on in the community.”
The commission is proposing a downtown parking ordinance that will provide a fund to help purchase parking for businesses currently unable to provide parking spaces for customers. “We have a few areas where a business cannot get a business license because it can not provide adequate parking. (The proposal) has a buyout option — they could put themselves into a fund in which city can go out and buy parking,” said Titensor.
The flag lot ordinance also “needed quite a bit of tune-up,” he said.
Councilman Thomas noted that the parking lot ordinance should focus on fees that would be attractive to having a business within the town limits.
Police Chief Dan McCammon said he was able to get a grant that will upgrade the city’s cameras in the city’s parks. They help curb vandalism, underage drinking and drug use in the parks, he said.