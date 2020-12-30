Preston City honored Preston High School’s state championship girls’ soccer and boys’ cross country teams during the city council’s last meeting of the year. Councilman Thomas gave the youth gold-colored keys engraved with their accomplishment and sent additional keys with them to present to the rest of their teammates. The girls were represented by Ashley Anderson, Abby Lyon and Aspen Jensen. The boys’ cross country team was represented by Sam Jepsen.
“Thanks to these two teams. PHS has had three state championships in one year. Pretty impressive,” said Mayor Dan Keller. The third one referred to was the boys’ basketball championship last March.
Jim Muller and Colter Hollingshead of Keller and Associates told the council that the time has come to make a decision on how much to ask the US. Dept. of Agriculture to fund in the form of a grant to help pay for the city’s new sewage treatment plant.
Keller and Associates has completed a study to determine the best way for Preston to filter its sewage to prevent phosphorous from passing from the sewer plant. They determined that the sand trap method was ineffective in stopping the movement of phosphorous, compared to the membrane method.
For about five weeks earlier this fall, the amount of phosphorous that passes through the sand trap and that which passed through a membrane was measured. The sand trap allowed five times the amount of phosphorous through than the membrane, said Hollingshead. “Were hoping sand filters could work, because they were the most cost effective, but at the end of the day we want to put in the technology that will work best for the city,” said Hollingshead.
Keller and Associates is now updating the costs of installing the new sewer plant in order to submit a request for a grant from the USDA, “which we hope is the primary fundraiser,” he said. Preston City officials agreed that it was most prudent to request the highest amount of money possible from the USDA in order to account for inflation and other unforeseen costs. Since the project will be let out for bid in about two years, all requests for loans and grants are based on the estimated costs.
Because membranes are the best technology available, Hollingshead said the Dept. of Environmental Quality will accept whatever the results are once it is installed. That stands even if improved technology becomes available.
“There’s a chance technology would change, but usually when they set a limit, they leave it,” he said.
What this all means is that sewer rates will probably double plus $20, said the mayor. But this will not affect property taxes on homes, said Mayor Dan Beckstead. He is confident the city will be able to find the grant monies needed to fund the project. Because, “this (new sewer plant) is their rules, so we need to do whatever we can to get them to help pay for it,” he said.
Business licenses were then approved for:
• Paul Judd, who has applied to start a property management company called Eden Home & Development Company, which he will operate out of his current reality office on Oneida
• Ken Gifford, who wants to operate Peak Iron Fitness from his home at 596 Fairway Place. He will be helping clients via the internet to meet their fitness goals. if he meets clients personally it will be at a local gym, said Shawn Oliverson, who presented the licenses to the council. Both licenses were approved unanimously.
Councilman Todd Thomas informed the rest of the council that a new sign, new paint, new flagpole and light have been put in the city’s new sports acquisition, Craner Field. Until the weather warms, other improvements, such as restrooms, will be on hold or in the planning stages. Thomas also said new ideas have risen on how to best utilize the fields.
“Over the last month, the more I’ve thought about it, I’m just not sure that putting those fields back to dirt is the thing to do. There’s a bigger need for a walking path and soccer,” he said. He also suggested that some kind of indoor duel-use sports facility be constructed on the property. “Our basketball program is the shortest on facilities. We could also offer indoor soccer and indoor volleyball. They are options to think about,” he said.
Councilwoman Allyson Wadsworth expressed her appreciation to the Festival of Lights Committee for the work they did and for the homes that have been decorated by area residents as part of the annual celebration.
“I am very proud to call Preston my home and the place to raise my family. It’s an honor to serve in this city and in so many ways, so many of us do that,” she said. She gave a shout-out to local businesses. “I went to encourage people to shop local and support those businesses whenever we can because they provide employment in our area and add a lot of what we need in our area for our town to grow and to thrive,” she said.
“On behalf of the mayor and council, I want to express that we are passionate about the positions we are in and that we want to make Preston the best it can be,” she finished.
Councilman Brent Dodge noted the many businesses which have either requested new business licenses or renewals for existing licenses to operate within the city’s limits. “It is great to see new businesses come into town and do business. It’s a good sign,” he said.
The city’s public works department has increased its patching of city streets by two-thirds, said department head John Balls. That was made possible with the purchase of a new truck for that purpose. He also reported that the department has installed new sewer lines for the restrooms at the fairgrounds, repaired the main water-line into town, run about eight tons of react seal onto the roads and are pleased with the work of Cody Tripp, who was recently hired. The City has also received a grant that will pay for a new shed for the city to store the salt that is applied to the streets during the winter, and have been told by DEQ that the city will receive a street sweeper sometime.
Chief Dan McCammon noted that calls on the department have remained higher than usual, which he attributes to either the continued growth of the community or COVID-19. “We survived 2020. I can’t say enough about my guys’ hard work and dedication to the city. I appreciate the work they’ve done for us,” he said. he also noted that the department is now fully staffed and expects its newest officers to finally be able to attend POST. Their attendance had been delayed due to COVID-19.
Although 2020 has been hard on local businesses, the city’s economic developer, Shawn Oliverson said he was able to get and consolidate a lot of information from the state to those businesses. He was able to recoup over $15,000 in equipment such as that used to live stream the city’s meetings, through the CARES Act.
He is working with Federal Aviation Administration to remove the industrial park from the airport’s boundaries, which will allow the city “to move forward with other things we want to do out there,” said Oliverson.
“Our small businesses, like every business, has been under stress. You were a good resource. You were on the street almost every day. We appreciate that. if we can give them information to help them all the better,” the mayor told Oliverson.
The city’s engineer, Tyrell Simpson, said the city approved 80 building permits in 2020, which was ups from last year. He was instrumental in the city obtaining $131,000 in grants for a transportation study that will begin next year, and the previously mentioned salt shed. He also spent much of his time working with Keller Associates in preparation for the city’s new sewer plant plan. “That’s been a long road, but we are getting to where we will be finalizing things with them in the next couple of months,” he said.