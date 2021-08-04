There has been a noticeable reduction in water usage in Preston, said city officials during their July 26 meeting. Almost a month has passed since Preston City officials changed the base amount of water per month to 40,000 gallons from 50,000 gallons.
“Kudos to our residents in water conservancy,” said Mayor Dan Keller.
Rec baseball
During the meeting, the council refunded swale bonds to Daniel Higley and Tony Crockett and thanked Joel Webb for his work directing the baseball program for the city.
Webb, who has lived in Preston for five years, noted that this year has been positive and a learning experience for him, and that he believes the city needs to budget more for the program.
“We had over 200 kids — 19 teams in the program,” he said. He said two teams from Downey and three teams from Bear lake participated. “Rec baseball in our corner of Southeast Idaho is well-supported,” he said.
That the program had so many 14-year-old teams told Webb that the younger kids are enjoying the program enough to stay involved. Preston was invited to be part of the Pony League that involves teams from Smithfield to Hyrum. The league offers local youth more opportunities to compete, said Webb. He thanked the volunteer coaches and noted that securing umpires was a challenge this year.
“It was a positive experience for the kids. That was my goal,” said Webb. He noted, however, that the program needs people to help.
“Our biggest needs are personnel. It takes a lot to run a sports program,” he said. “I think it would be beneficial for Preston to, one day, have a full time rec director that oversees all rec sports. For the program to be continually successful it needs consistency at the top. I’m not sure how long I can continue to direct the program,” he said. The idea was met with interest by the city council.
“I think Joel is onto something,” said Councilman Todd Thomas. With the participation in city rec programs and facilities, Thomas said he supports hiring someone to coordinate all the city’s rec programs.
“I have had nothing but positive feedback from parents and grandparents,” said council president Allyson Wadsworth to Webb, thanking him for his service.
Wastewater treatment plant
The council then directed its attention to a wastewater treatment plant update. Colter Hollingsworth from Keller Associates said the project is on schedule — a preliminary engineering report was submitted for approval. The plant design is due on May 1, 2022. Bids will be put out next summer or fall, he said.
He also noted that his company will begin a water study for the city in September. Data from a typical ‘day’s usage of water in the city’s limits are being gathered to help with that study and give the city a plan of what is the best path, and most cost effective method for the city to pursue.
An amended final plat for the Homesteads at Country Haven at 314 West First North, was approved. Townhouses will be constructed there.
The city also approved a development easement for the Blue Sage Park Development but noted that if the city has to cut any concrete to find future water leaks, the city will not be responsible for replacing the concrete.
Business license
A final development plan was tabled for the subdivision. A building permit was approved for Dalton Jeffs to build at 655 S. 4th East. Jeffs is opening King’s Kofe, to serve coffee, breakfast sandwiches, ice cream, etc in a drive through window.
9-11 Parade
Michelle McNeeley requested the city’s permission for the Elks Lodge to host a 9-11 Parade on Sept. 11. “It is something we would like to continue year after year. ...it is to be a more solemn event — all about patriotism,” she continued. The parade will run from the City Hall Parking lot down to first west to the City Park where the Chamber of Commerce has invited vendors to set up and where the Elks will serve up free barbecue sandwiches. “We are focusing on 911 since it is not taught in our history books yet,” said McNeeley.
In addition, the Elks Lodge is giving a $250 scholarship to the first place winner of junior and high school art contest related to 9-11.
Jackie Anderson, Exalted Ruler of the Preston Elks Lodge told the council that the parade will make the city eligible for grants from the Idaho State Elks organization which will support the police department.
It was noted that LoToJa will also be taking place that day, but that people involved with the race should be gone by 10 a.m. The parade will start at noon.
“We have a lot of interest in this through the Elks Lodge she said. The Preston Chamber, of which McNeeley is president, would be supportive of the event.
The city council unanimously voted to support the parade.
Sidewalks
Poor sidewalks in portions of the city were then discussed. The area of 1st South and 2nd south, and 1st West to Third West either has no sidewalk, or sidewalk in “really bad condition.” Although the city’s code says property owners are responsible for a sidewalk, the city has $10,000 in a sidewalk fund, the council decided to add a $52,00 line item in the city’s budget for sidewalks improvements.
“Just on this map there are well over $100,000 in sidewalks (to put in),” said city engineer Tyrell Simpson.
Councilmember Terry Larsen noted that there are grants through a Safe Routes for School initiative that may help pay for sidewalks in the city. They directed Simpson to find more information on that. Councilmember Wadsworth suggested that the city focus on fixing sidewalks and gutter along roads on which the city is in the process of re-doing.
“it’s a planning process. It’s all over town. We just need to coordinate the two — roads and sidewalks,” she said.
The council will hold a budget hearing on Aug. 23. the new budget will also include a 3% increase in employee wages, but it will not include a tax increase from its residents, said Mayor Dan Keller.