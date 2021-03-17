Preston City's annual spring clean-up campaign has been set for April 19-22 (north side of Oneida Street) and April 26 - 29 (south side of Oneida).
Preston City Council noted, however, that the clean-up is for green waste only. People who mix household garbage with green waste create problems for the city crew which must then sort it out before it can be taken to the county landfill.
Fuel tanks, fuels, tires, couches were not what the city intended when it started the tradition of helping residents beautify their yards after a long winter.
"I feel like we've been taken advantage of," said city public works director John Balls.
"This was originally meant for green waste and it has turned into a free for all," agreed Councilman Larson. He suggested people who put trash out on the curb be issued tickets for littering.