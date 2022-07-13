Support Local Journalism

The Preston Community Orchestra, Sagebrush Strings, and Hearthside Chorale are preparing to perform their annual outdoor concert “A Little Night Music” again this summer on Thursday, July 21, at 8:15 p.m. in the Fairly Nice Shelter next to the Robinson building, 2nd West and 2nd North.

The public is invited to bring their chairs and blankets or sit and enjoy an evening of beautiful music. The concert will be about an hour in length and is free. This year Gray plans to also incorporate the Hearthside Chorale which will be accompanied by the orchestra on a few numbers.

Orchestra director, Anna Gray and her husband Bryce have spent countless hours enriching the community with music in so many different ways over the years. Their service is greatly appreciated by the members of the orchestra and many others.

Gray credits all of the orchestra members and others who volunteer to help as crucial to being able to provide such a wonderful opportunity to the community both as performers and spectators.

She said, “The program will showcase some of our best local talent, with a great variety of music. Be sure to bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy!”

