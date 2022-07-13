...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 98 degrees
today and 93 to 100 degrees Wednesday. Cooling and recovery will
also be poor overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, with low
temperatures only falling to the 60s and low 70s, especially
from Craters of the Moon and Blackfoot southward.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert, Snake Plain,
and southern highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone,
Carey, Burley, American Falls, Aberdeen, Malad, Preston, Lava
Hot Springs, McCammon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall,
Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN...Through 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and poor overnight temperature
recovery may cause heat illnesses to occur.
*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
late evening. Drink plenty of fluids. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs
and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Anna Gray conducts a rehearsal for the upcoming concert. Verlene Knapp, Connie Jensen and Sherrie Scott watch for her cues.
The Preston Community Orchestra, Sagebrush Strings, and Hearthside Chorale are preparing to perform their annual outdoor concert “A Little Night Music” again this summer on Thursday, July 21, at 8:15 p.m. in the Fairly Nice Shelter next to the Robinson building, 2nd West and 2nd North.
The public is invited to bring their chairs and blankets or sit and enjoy an evening of beautiful music. The concert will be about an hour in length and is free. This year Gray plans to also incorporate the Hearthside Chorale which will be accompanied by the orchestra on a few numbers.
Orchestra director, Anna Gray and her husband Bryce have spent countless hours enriching the community with music in so many different ways over the years. Their service is greatly appreciated by the members of the orchestra and many others.
Gray credits all of the orchestra members and others who volunteer to help as crucial to being able to provide such a wonderful opportunity to the community both as performers and spectators.
She said, “The program will showcase some of our best local talent, with a great variety of music. Be sure to bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy!”