The Preston City council started off with the approval of the consent calendar which included a Swale Bond Refund for 589 Eagle Dr. to Mike Oliverson in the amount of $1,875 and an Improvement Bond Refund to Crookston Corn Walk Minor Subdivision for $59,049.

The next item on the agenda was to open a public hearing to open the fiscal year 2023 and approve payment of the Craner Field playground with funds earmarked for the playground from the previous year.


