The Preston City council started off with the approval of the consent calendar which included a Swale Bond Refund for 589 Eagle Dr. to Mike Oliverson in the amount of $1,875 and an Improvement Bond Refund to Crookston Corn Walk Minor Subdivision for $59,049.
The next item on the agenda was to open a public hearing to open the fiscal year 2023 and approve payment of the Craner Field playground with funds earmarked for the playground from the previous year.
There was no public input of any kind so the hearing was closed and the changes approved. Ordinance 2023-4 to amend the FY 2023 budget was read in summary and approved.
A public hearing was then opened to consider the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024 from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sep. 30, 2024. Again, there was no public input of any kind and the hearing was closed and the budget approved.
Ordinance 2023-5, the annual appropriation ordinance for fiscal year 2024, was read in summary and approved.
The County Commission Budget Certification Form l2 was also approved, as was Resolution #155 to reserve forgone amount. Every public entity has a right to propose a 3% property tax. If not taken, as the city did not, the amount goes into a foregone fund.
Resolution #156 concerning the employee salary schedule was approved.
Vitruvian Planning, represented by Chris Danley and Don Kostelec, presented their recommendations for improvements to walking and biking in the city, particularly in relation to safety.
Next the council heard a proposal from Mountain West Water Works, represented by Matt Foster and Gregg Roderick. Eventually the city will need a someone with level four certification to run the new sewer plant. This company provides a few different ways for Preston to meet those requirements without having to hire a full time level four certified person.
John Kezele came before the council to discuss his experience with short term rentals, often called Airbnbs. He would like the city to consider how those businesses affect neighbors and find an appropriate balance between businesses and homeowners near them, a balance he feels is currently lacking. The council thanked him for his input, which was not an action item.
Justin Carter was granted a special use permit for a machine shed on an empty parcel which was previously approved by planning and zoning. A public hearing was held by planning and zoning about the request and no one attended to voice any concerns.
The final item of business for the night was a request for a business license by Chris Groll to run 106 Bear River Bluff CJ Airbnb now that a new ordinance governing short term rentals has recently been established. There was some discussion about the residence and whether it complies with the current ordinances governing short term rentals and the nature of the rented areas. The council determined that if using as a short term rental, part of the residence falls under the accessory dwelling unit code. They chose to table the matter and asked Groll to return when he had completed the requirements in the code to have an ADU.
