The Preston City Council met on April 11 and approved the consent calendar which included the Mar. 14 minutes, the treasurer’s monthly/quarterly report, and improvement agreement bond refund in the amount of $6,000 to Caitlin Schmidt (640 East 145 South) and a swale bond refund in the amount of $1,975 to Michael Crane (704 South 7th East).
The council was apprised by Planning and Zoning Chairman Fred Titensor of their goal to update the comprehensive plan annually.
Business licenses were approved for Sawyer Hemsley at 30 W. 1st South (Cornbread LLC), which is a car wash that will continue to operate as it has; Matthew Knoppel, 322 N. 300 E. Logan (Bay Ridge Construction); Wasatch Valley Pizza LLC, 655 S 4th E St. 500 (Pizza Hut); Greg Albright, 361 Steelhead Way #361, Boise (Freedom Forever Idaho, LLC), which is a solar company; and Brent Lass, 595 W. 1600 S. (Lass Interiors & Design).
Because of a lack of street parking, the license for Heather Swanepoel, 12 North State St. (Rinse, Bath & Body) was approved 3-1 with Chris Larsen against.
The Planning and Zoning updates to the comprehensive plan were tabled and Ordinance 2022-3 for special use permits was adopted.
After a great deal of back and forth discussion, Ordinance 2022-4 on minor subdivisions was adopted. Brent Dodge and Chris Larsen voted in favor and Todd Thomas and Terry Larson were against. Mayor Keller cast his tiebreaking vote in favor of the ordinance.
Ordinance 2022-5 on planned unit developments (PUD) was adopted carrying 3-1, with Terry Larson the dissenting vote.
Title 5, Chapter 36 of Preston Municipal Code regarding private investigators was amended as recommended by Police Chief Dan McCammon by unanimous vote.
Councilman Thomas reported on some minor changes in the proposed playground at Craner Field, which is in the final stages of planning and will be under construction soon.
The public hearing for the budget of the 2022-23 fiscal year has been scheduled for Aug. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Tyler Olsen presented himself to the council as a candidate for County Commissioner.